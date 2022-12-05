Glenrothes pensioner reunited with lost 63-year-old wedding photo

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Glenrothes pensioner has been reunited with a 63-year-old wedding photo of him and his late wife thought lost forever.

Allan Monro, 81, was distraught after losing the precious wedding snap of him and Beth just days before what would have been the couple’s 64th anniversary.

The memento had an even more special significance to Allan as Beth died in January following a short illness.

He feared the cherished photo – the only one from the couple’s wedding, which he carried with him for 63 years, was lost forever.

Photo had fallen from Allan’s wallet

It is thought the photo fell from his wallet while visiting Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes.

Heartbroken by the loss, son Allan junior decided to post an appeal on Facebook in the hope the photo may had been found.

However he admits he had little hope the appeal be successful.

He said: “As a family we know just how important this photograph is to my father given he carried it with him everywhere since the day he and my mum got married all those years ago.

“It has been an especially difficult year for my dad having to adapt to life without my mum after she passed away in January.

“I was overwhelmed by the amount of people offering support.

“Dozens got in touch offering help and giving suggestions of where the photo might be.

“Our appeal was widely shared on Facebook which resulted in a lady getting in touch to say she found a photo which matched the description.

“Given the photo’s age she handed it in at the bank in case it belonged to a customer.”

Allan junior said another family member raced to the bank, where staff gladly handed over the precious photograph.

He added: “I can’t begin to express our gratitude to everyone who helped to reunite dad with his photo.”

The find had extra significance for Allan senior, as it was safely returned just 24 hours ahead of what would have been his and Beth’s 64th wedding anniversary.

His son said: “It’s the first anniversary dad has faced without mum so he is so relieved to have their wedding picture back.

“Given that it’s the only one he has I’ve now made sure we’ve got a digital copy so he never has to worry again.”