How many sex offenders live in your Fife postcode?

More than 430 sex offenders are living in Fife.

The latest data from Police Scotland shows there are 431 registered sex offenders registered as living at addresses across the county.

Police release the data every month – however, it is limited to a general area rather than an individual neighbourhood or a street.

The number of sex offenders living in Fife has risen by at least three compared to this time last year.

Sex offenders registered in each Fife postcode

The following numbers of sex offenders are registered as living in each Fife postcode:

KY1 – 45 (43 last year)

– 45 (43 last year) KY2 – 29 (32)

– 29 (32) KY3 – 8 (12)

– 8 (12) KY4 – 25 (32)

– 25 (32) KY5 – 27 (27)

– 27 (27) KY6 – 24 (20)

– 24 (20) KY7 – 42 (39)

– 42 (39) KY8 – 61 (52)

– 61 (52) KY9 – 1 (1)

– 1 (1) KY10 – 14 (15)

– 14 (15) KY11 55 (53)

55 (53) KY12 – 48 (48)

– 48 (48) KY13 – 9 (6)

– 9 (6) KY14 – 7 (10)

– 7 (10) KY15 – 17 (18)

– 17 (18) KY16 – 19 (20)

– 19 (20) DD6 – 1

As well as those living in the community, a further 225 Fife sex offenders are either in custody or in hospital.

What is a registered sex offender?

A person convicted of a sexual offence becomes subject to notification requirements.

They have to hand over their details to the police, including where they live and if they plan to travel.

According to Police Scotland, a judge can make anyone a registered sex offender (RSO) if they believe a crime has a significant sexual nature to it.

The force’s website adds: “RSOs are robustly managed by the police and our partners through the multi-agency public protection arrangements (MAPPA), and subject to comprehensive risk assessment and risk management in the community.

“Police Scotland has units of dedicated officers specially trained for this task.”

Reoffending rates ‘very low’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland, local authorities and other partners use professional assessment, robust risk assessment processes, and the latest technologies to manage RSOs, mitigate risk and properly target appropriate resources at those who pose a risk to the public.

“Those subject to Sex Offender Notification Requirements are placed on the register for a wide spectrum of sexual offending.

“We can never eliminate risk entirely, but sexual reoffending rates of RSOs remain very low and we want to reassure communities that all reasonable and appropriate steps are being taken to protect them.”