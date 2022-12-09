Cupar rugby coach ‘proud’ as Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter High School U16s share honours in Murrayfield cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Cupar rugby coach ‘proud’ as Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter High School U16s share honours in Murrayfield cup final

By Michael Alexander
December 9 2022, 10.38am Updated: December 9 2022, 11.12am
Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter High School team who drew 14-14 with North Berwick High School in the Scottish Rugby Union Schools Shield. Image: Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter High School
Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter High School team who drew 14-14 with North Berwick High School in the Scottish Rugby Union Schools Shield. Image: Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter High School

The head coach who took a squad of Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter High School under-16s to play in a national rugby final at Murrayfield on Wednesday has expressed pride at their achievements.

Cupar-based Howe under-16s head coach Gavin Anderson told The Courier the Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter High School team who drew 14-14 with North Berwick High School in the Scottish Rugby Union Schools Shield had “worked their socks off”.

The result meant both sides were declared joint winners of the competition.

Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter High School team who drew 14-14 with North Berwick High School in the Scottish Rugby Union Schools Shield enter the field. Image: Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter High School

“It was a fantastic day,” said Gavin.

“I’m proud of the Howe/Bell Baxter High School U16 squad in getting to and performing on the biggest stage!

“They’ve all worked their socks off to get this far this season!”

Howe-Bell Baxter partnership

Gavin said that from a Schools’ Cup perspective, it was great to see North Berwick and Bell Baxter as the lowest ranked teams who could qualify for the shield go all the way to the final, beating private schools in conferences above them along the way.

Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter High School under-16s head coach Gavin Anderson at Murrayfield. Image: Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter High School

He added: “We’re really fortunate with our club-school partnership with Howe of Fife, particularly at under-16 level.

“We’ve got a fantastic squad, and that goes beyond this 22.

“We’ve got 40 boys at this age-grade so we’re putting out two teams on a weekend, and that’s testament to the work being put in by the coaches, and to the commitment of the boys.”

How did match play out?

It was a bright start for Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter as Findlay MacIntosh crashed over the line to open the scoring, with Ross Maitland adding the extras.

Action from Murrayfield as Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter High School under-16s drew 14-14 with North Berwick High School in the Scottish Rugby Union Schools Shield. Image: Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter High School

North Berwick immediately retaliated when Cameron Fyfe powered over the line, with the centre converting his own score to bring the game back level.

As half-time approached, Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter soon found their stride again and were able to retake the lead, courtesy of Murray Clunas, with Maitland converting the score.

Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter looked dangerous before the interval, as the side were close to getting another try in quick succession but the North Berwick defence were able to halt the attack.

Action from Murrayfield as Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter High School under-16s drew 14-14 with North Berwick High School in the Scottish Rugby Union Schools Shield. Image: Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter High School

The score at half-time was Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter HS 14 – 7 North Berwick HS.

There was a slower start to the second-half, as both sides struggled to convert pressure into points.

North Berwick, who were sporting bleach blonde hair as part of a fundraising effort for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, were soon able to bring themselves back into contention as Callum Perry dotted down under the posts to score, with Fyfe stepping up to the mark again with another successful conversion.

Action from Murrayfield as Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter High School under-16s drew 14-14 with North Berwick High School in the Scottish Rugby Union Schools Shield. Image: Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter High School

Both sides were looking lively as the game was coming to a close, with the teams eager to break the deadlock.

With moments to go, North Berwick were deep in the opposition’s 22 but were unable to capitalise.

The sides had to settle for a draw, with Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter High School and North Berwick High School both lifting the U16 Schools Shield.

Praise from North Berwick coach

North Berwick head coach Ian Macintosh said: “If it had gone to extra time and the game had been decided by a mistake from one team or another, I don’t think it would have been an enjoyable experience for either side, so it is probably a fair result.

Action from Murrayfield as Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter High School under-16s drew 14-14 with North Berwick High School in the Scottish Rugby Union Schools Shield. Image: Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter High School

“We’ll invite Howe of Fife down to North Berwick and have an unofficial replay down there!”

How the teams lined up

Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter High School: Logan Finlay; Jamie Akers, Frase Greig, Ross Maitland, Brandon Seath; Murray Clunas, Ethan Williams; Rohan Jones, Alfie Adam, Laughlan Bayne, Findlay McIntosh, Callum Gillespie, Jamie Cloy, Cameron Jack, Jamie Syme. Replacements: Ewan Manzie, Rory Duncan, Adam Garnett, Reeve Kelly, Thomas Pickard, Rory White, Ben Black.

North Berwick High School: Fergus Kinnaird; Charlie Gill, Finlay Milne, Cameron Fyfe, Struan Leitch; Finn Ryan, Gregor Macintosh; Archie O’Brien, Rhoan Fraser, Angus Waddell, Adam Little, Stan Watson, Jake Hetherington, Jamie Rowse, Callum Perry. Replacements: Keir McMullan, Innes Taylor-Williams, Perry Angel, Jamie Perry, Ross Napier, Joseph Gerald, Daniel Smith.

Howe of Fife Rugby Club U16s seek sponsorship as they launch ‘community service’ fundraiser for European tour

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2
Kinghorn Loony Dook
Kinghorn Loony Dook: Best pictures as Fifers brave chilly Forth to see in 2023
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife's first baby of 2023
2
Fife parking ticket hotspot
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Fife revealed
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief's prison 'dry-out' wish granted by sheriff
Charlotte Golledge with her new book. Image: Charlotte Golledge
'Some people do crosswords or Sudoku - I go looking up dead people!' says…

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented