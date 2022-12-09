Cupar rugby coach ‘proud’ as Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter High School U16s share honours in Murrayfield cup final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The head coach who took a squad of Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter High School under-16s to play in a national rugby final at Murrayfield on Wednesday has expressed pride at their achievements.

Cupar-based Howe under-16s head coach Gavin Anderson told The Courier the Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter High School team who drew 14-14 with North Berwick High School in the Scottish Rugby Union Schools Shield had “worked their socks off”.

The result meant both sides were declared joint winners of the competition.

“It was a fantastic day,” said Gavin.

“I’m proud of the Howe/Bell Baxter High School U16 squad in getting to and performing on the biggest stage!

“They’ve all worked their socks off to get this far this season!”

Howe-Bell Baxter partnership

Gavin said that from a Schools’ Cup perspective, it was great to see North Berwick and Bell Baxter as the lowest ranked teams who could qualify for the shield go all the way to the final, beating private schools in conferences above them along the way.

He added: “We’re really fortunate with our club-school partnership with Howe of Fife, particularly at under-16 level.

“We’ve got a fantastic squad, and that goes beyond this 22.

“We’ve got 40 boys at this age-grade so we’re putting out two teams on a weekend, and that’s testament to the work being put in by the coaches, and to the commitment of the boys.”

How did match play out?

It was a bright start for Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter as Findlay MacIntosh crashed over the line to open the scoring, with Ross Maitland adding the extras.

North Berwick immediately retaliated when Cameron Fyfe powered over the line, with the centre converting his own score to bring the game back level.

As half-time approached, Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter soon found their stride again and were able to retake the lead, courtesy of Murray Clunas, with Maitland converting the score.

Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter looked dangerous before the interval, as the side were close to getting another try in quick succession but the North Berwick defence were able to halt the attack.

The score at half-time was Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter HS 14 – 7 North Berwick HS.

There was a slower start to the second-half, as both sides struggled to convert pressure into points.

North Berwick, who were sporting bleach blonde hair as part of a fundraising effort for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, were soon able to bring themselves back into contention as Callum Perry dotted down under the posts to score, with Fyfe stepping up to the mark again with another successful conversion.

Both sides were looking lively as the game was coming to a close, with the teams eager to break the deadlock.

With moments to go, North Berwick were deep in the opposition’s 22 but were unable to capitalise.

The sides had to settle for a draw, with Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter High School and North Berwick High School both lifting the U16 Schools Shield.

Praise from North Berwick coach

North Berwick head coach Ian Macintosh said: “If it had gone to extra time and the game had been decided by a mistake from one team or another, I don’t think it would have been an enjoyable experience for either side, so it is probably a fair result.

“We’ll invite Howe of Fife down to North Berwick and have an unofficial replay down there!”

How the teams lined up

Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter High School: Logan Finlay; Jamie Akers, Frase Greig, Ross Maitland, Brandon Seath; Murray Clunas, Ethan Williams; Rohan Jones, Alfie Adam, Laughlan Bayne, Findlay McIntosh, Callum Gillespie, Jamie Cloy, Cameron Jack, Jamie Syme. Replacements: Ewan Manzie, Rory Duncan, Adam Garnett, Reeve Kelly, Thomas Pickard, Rory White, Ben Black.

North Berwick High School: Fergus Kinnaird; Charlie Gill, Finlay Milne, Cameron Fyfe, Struan Leitch; Finn Ryan, Gregor Macintosh; Archie O’Brien, Rhoan Fraser, Angus Waddell, Adam Little, Stan Watson, Jake Hetherington, Jamie Rowse, Callum Perry. Replacements: Keir McMullan, Innes Taylor-Williams, Perry Angel, Jamie Perry, Ross Napier, Joseph Gerald, Daniel Smith.