Pedestrian, 42, dies after being hit by car in St Andrews By Alasdair Clark December 9 2022, 11.32am Updated: December 9 2022, 7.24pm The A91 between St Andrews and Guardbridge. Image: Google Maps. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in St Andrews. The 42-year-old man died at the scene of the crash on the A91 in the outskirts of the town at around 7.15pm on Thursday. Police say the family of the man – who has not been named – have been informed. The three occupants of the car – the 68-year-old driver, a 39-year-old woman and a four-month-old baby – were all uninjured. The road was closed for several hours following the collision. Appeal for witnesses after A91 St Andrews crash Police Scotland has now launched a witness appeal. Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area with any information to contact us. “In particular, anyone with dashcam equipment is asked to check their footage as it could hold images which could assist in our investigation. “Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3011 of December 7.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife… Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole 2 Kinghorn Loony Dook: Best pictures as Fifers brave chilly Forth to see in 2023 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife's first baby of 2023 2 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Fife revealed Desperate Fife Buckfast thief's prison 'dry-out' wish granted by sheriff 'Some people do crosswords or Sudoku - I go looking up dead people!' says… Most Read 1 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 2 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 3 Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight 4 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed 2 5 10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our… 6 New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife 7 Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation 8 Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250 2 9 Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning 10 Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff More from The Courier Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show… St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he… Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at… 3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat… 4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable… ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 2 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44… Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire Editor's Picks Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 Alan Soutar back working as a firefighter on New Year’s Day – as Arbroath darts hero rues ‘missed opportunity’ Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 SNP ‘hardball’ threat to take education powers from councils Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed Kisses from Kinsley: Charity being launched in memory of brave Angus toddler 5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022 Kinghorn Loony Dook: Best pictures as Fifers brave chilly Forth to see in 2023 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire Most Commented 1 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 2 City planner questions decision to build another office block at Dundee Waterfront 3 Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023 4 Broughty Ferry bus shelters destroyed by vandals again - just weeks after repairs 5 Dundee council chiefs urged to call in expert over Olympia corrosion 6 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 7 Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures 8 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 9 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 10 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing