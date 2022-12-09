Pedestrian, 42, dies after being hit by car in St Andrews

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in St Andrews.

The 42-year-old man died at the scene of the crash on the A91 in the outskirts of the town at around 7.15pm on Thursday.

Police say the family of the man – who has not been named – have been informed.

The three occupants of the car – the 68-year-old driver, a 39-year-old woman and a four-month-old baby – were all uninjured.

The road was closed for several hours following the collision.

Appeal for witnesses after A91 St Andrews crash

Police Scotland has now launched a witness appeal.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area with any information to contact us.

“In particular, anyone with dashcam equipment is asked to check their footage as it could hold images which could assist in our investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3011 of December 7.”