Motorists face delays after Queensferry Crossing crash

Drivers faced delays heading out of Fife following a collision on the Queensferry Crossing on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the M90 at around 1.20pm following a two-vehicle crash on the Queensferry Crossing.

Two lanes southbound on the bridge were closed for a short while, causing congestion on the M90.

Road reopens after crash

Both lanes have since reopened.

Police confirmed nobody was injured in the collision.

Traffic Scotland tweeted to advise drivers of delays following the crash.

❗ UPDATE ⌚ 14.17#M90 (S) Queensferry Crossing RTC Lanes 1 and 2 have now reopened, the bus lane is closed and TRISS remain in attendance. Traffic is queuing from before J2, delays of around 35mins. #edintravel @SETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/XhRTGAX87b — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 11, 2022

The tweet read: “Queensferry Crossing RTC lanes one and two have now reopened, the bus lane is closed and TRISS remain in attendance.

“Traffic is queuing from before J2, delays of around 35 mins.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 1.20 pm on Sunday, 11 December, 2022, police were called to a two-vehicle, non-injury road crash southbound on the Queensferry Crossing, South Queensferry.

“The road is now open. No further police action required.”