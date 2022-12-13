Tayside and Fife bus services disrupted as big freeze continues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bus services in Tayside and Fife are being disrupted again on Wednesday as the big freeze continues.

Temperatures in the region dropped to at least -7°C overnight – leaving most parts still covered in a blanket of snow and ice.

The freezing conditions are expected to persist throughout Wednesday with most areas struggling to get above 0°C.

What is affected by the weather?

Angus:0 No school closures have been announced on Wednesday after Inverarity Primary School was shut all day on Tuesday due to road and footpath conditions. However, there are issues with buses. Stagecoach East Scotland says services around Arbroath and Forfar are running but there may be delays due to icy roads. The operator has also warned that roads north of Inverbervie are “not great” and there could be delays to services.

No school closures have been announced on Wednesday after Inverarity Primary School was shut all day on Tuesday due to road and footpath conditions. However, there are issues with buses. Stagecoach East Scotland says services around Arbroath and Forfar are running but there may be delays due to icy roads. The operator has also warned that roads north of Inverbervie are “not great” and there could be delays to services. Fife: No major issues have been reported but some Stagecoach buses have been unable to run in areas including Valleyfield and Dunfermline.

No major issues have been reported but some Stagecoach buses have been unable to run in areas including Valleyfield and Dunfermline. Perth: Stagecoach says Perth services “could be delayed and cancelled due to the cold weather” and is encouraging passengers to check its app for updates.

One commuter travelling between Fife and Dundee on Wednesday said: “It’s very frustrating.

“So many buses are being cancelled due to staff shortages and the weather, including one of mine this morning.

“Luckily it didn’t affect me too much, but I left a half hour earlier than I needed to just in case.

“Combined with the rail strikes, it’s just causing misery. I hope the government get round the table and negotiate an end to the strikes.”