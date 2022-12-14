Rosyth flooding: Plea for urgent action to help residents hit by frequent deluges

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife councillor has called for increased urgency in tackling frequent flooding in Rosyth.

Several homes in Park Road were again deluged when the Brankholm Burn burst its banks during torrential rain on November 18.

Garages, gardens and the playground of Park Road Primary were also under several inches of water.

And Fife Council once more handed out emergency sandbags to the worst affected residents.

SNP councillor Brian Goodall said many people had endured flooding several times over many decades.

“It’s been an issue for 60 to 70 years, depending on who you speak to,” he said.

“When you stand in a constituent’s home in your wellies and they’re having to leave home for the second time in as many years, it brings it home to you.

“Action needs to be taken.”

Lots of talk but now time to deliver on Rosyth flooding

Council-provided flood pods are already available in Rosyth and £250,000 is earmarked for Park Road flood prevention in next year’s budget.

However, Mr Goodall said: “We should be looking at it with increased urgency.”

He raised the issue at last week’s full Fife Council meeting, questioning the Labour administration on the action being taken.

“There has been an awful lot of talk in the past about projects that have come and gone,” he said.

“How can we make sure we deliver?

“This has been an issue in the area for many decades and there is an expectation these heavy rain events will become more frequent.”

Monthly meetings to discuss Rosyth flooding

Fife Council‘s environment spokesperson Jan Wincott described the November 18 Rosyth flooding as significant.

“Fife Council delivered additional sandbags to the community in the Park Road area of Rosyth,” she said.

“These sandbags supplemented the flood pods which had already been positioned in the area.”

The Labour councillor said the council was looking to work with the community to ensure emergency measures were put to best use.

Meanwhile, the local authority meets monthly with Scottish Water and Sepa to find a longer-term solution.

“This area of Fife has complex flooding issues and measures are being progressed,” Mrs Wincott said.

Three projects on the cards to deal with flooding

Three separate projects are being drawn up.

Scottish Water is working on a system to divert flood water away from the Park Road area, although details have not yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Sepa is working on a flood mitigation project and Fife Council is developing a programme to deal with surface water.

Mrs Wincott added: “This will include agreeing with the local community a preferred approach before progressing funding.

“As a collective, these projects have the potential to mitigate flooding in Rosyth.”