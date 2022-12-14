‘World-leading’ St Andrews University Business School to be based at former Madras College site

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Andrews University has announced plans for a “world-leading” Business School based at the former Madras College site.

The Fife university is combining its Economics and Finance School with the Management School under one new structure.

Bosses say the move will not affect job numbers.

Architects for the flagship New College development have also been appointed.

It is hoped the Business School will provide experts at the university with the investment and support needed to respond to the changing social and political agendas.

‘Fantastic opportunity’

It will move to a single site at New College in 2027 at a location formerly occupied by Madras College on South Street.

It will share the newbuild with the School of International Relations.

St Andrews University principal Professor Dame Sally Mapstone FRSE said: “We are fortunate to count among our colleagues here at St Andrews some of the foremost academic authorities in management, finance, and economics.”

She says it is a “fantastic opportunity” to support those staff in applying their expertise to a changing world.

Dame Sally added: “Critically, it will encourage interdisciplinary research and teaching and, we hope, add to Scotland’s reputation as a centre of research and higher education excellence.”