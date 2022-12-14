Covid: NHS Fife staff abused for asking visitors to wear masks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Health chiefs in Fife say staff have faced verbal abuse after asking hospital visitors to wear face masks.

The health board has issued a plea to locals asking them to help healthcare staff protect vulnerable patients – with Covid-19 still posing a threat.

Anyone attending a hospital is being asked to wear a fluid-resistant mask, which can be picked up free at entrances.

As well as instances of staff abuse, NHS Fife managers say there have been examples of Covid-19 being brought into areas where visitors have refused to wear a mask.

Several clusters among patients in Fife hospitals have been reported in recent weeks, including at Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline – where one ward was forced to close to new admissions.

Director of nursing Janette Keenan said: “Covid-19 still poses a threat, and we are seeing case numbers rise again in our communities.

“It is vital that visitors to the clinical areas of our hospitals wear fluid-resistant masks to help protect our most clinically vulnerable patients, who are at greater risk from infection.

‘Verbal abuse will not be tolerated’

“Wearing masks in clinical areas also helps protect our hard-working NHS staff, who care for them.”

She added: “I’d like to remind everyone that abuse of any kind towards our staff will not be tolerated.

“We have also seen recent examples where Covid-19 has been brought into areas where visitors have frequently refused to wear a mask.

“This leads to wards having to be closed and restrictions placed on visiting, which no-one wants at this time of year.

“We’re asking everyone to help us protect both the vulnerable people in our care and our staff by playing their part this festive season and wearing a mask in our hospitals.”