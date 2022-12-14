Firefighters called to Cowdenbeath chip shop after fryer blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Firefighters called to Cowdenbeath chip shop after fryer blaze

By Matteo Bell
December 14 2022, 4.26pm Updated: December 14 2022, 4.56pm
Smoke billowing from Cowdenbeath High Street. Image: Fife Jammers
Smoke billowing from Cowdenbeath High Street. Image: Fife Jammers

Firefighters were called to a chip shop on Cowdenbeath High Street after a fryer caught alight on Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze broke out in the kitchen of local chippy Dario’s just after 3pm.

Two crews were sent to the scene, however the fire was extinguished by the shop’s owner, Hasan Yildirim, before they arrived.

Fire ‘could have been much worse’

He said: “The fire started in the fryer and spread to the extractor fan.

“I phoned the firefighters as soon as it began, but we also had fire extinguishers in the shop so I opened one up and started to spray down the little fires that had spread everywhere.

“Thankfully our neighbours upstairs at Kingdom Ceramics were very helpful and came down to help.

“I’m very happy we caught it early – it could have been much worse.”

While the fire was contained early, Hasan estimates it caused about £2,000 worth of damage.

He plans to close the shop for a few days while he cleans up.

He added: “It’s not badly damaged, but I want to make sure that everything is working again before we open up.

“It is Christmas time and I know I’ll be losing a lot of business, but safety comes first.”

Cowdenbeath chip shop closed after fire

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 3.05pm.

“We mobilised two fire engines.

“The fire was in a fryer at the rear of the building.

“It was extinguished by the owner on our arrival.

“No injuries were reported.”

