Firefighters called to Cowdenbeath chip shop after fryer blaze

Firefighters were called to a chip shop on Cowdenbeath High Street after a fryer caught alight on Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze broke out in the kitchen of local chippy Dario’s just after 3pm.

Two crews were sent to the scene, however the fire was extinguished by the shop’s owner, Hasan Yildirim, before they arrived.

Fire ‘could have been much worse’

He said: “The fire started in the fryer and spread to the extractor fan.

“I phoned the firefighters as soon as it began, but we also had fire extinguishers in the shop so I opened one up and started to spray down the little fires that had spread everywhere.

“Thankfully our neighbours upstairs at Kingdom Ceramics were very helpful and came down to help.

“I’m very happy we caught it early – it could have been much worse.”

While the fire was contained early, Hasan estimates it caused about £2,000 worth of damage.

He plans to close the shop for a few days while he cleans up.

He added: “It’s not badly damaged, but I want to make sure that everything is working again before we open up.

“It is Christmas time and I know I’ll be losing a lot of business, but safety comes first.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 3.05pm.

“We mobilised two fire engines.

“The fire was in a fryer at the rear of the building.

“It was extinguished by the owner on our arrival.

“No injuries were reported.”