Police officer, 35, arrested over alleged rape at Fife training college

A 35-year-old officer has been arrested in connection with an alleged rape at the police training college in Fife.

Officers received a report of a serious sexual assault at Tulliallan in Kincardine on Friday October 14.

A specialist team began investigating the alleged incident at the training base, where new recruits from across Scotland begin their career in the force.

Police Scotland confirmed the arrested man has been released pending further inquires.

A spokesman said: “Officers investigating a report of a serious sexual assault which was received on Friday October 14 have arrested a 35-year-old man.

“The man has been released pending further inquiries.”