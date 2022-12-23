80 new houses planned for Coaltown of Balgonie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eighty new houses are planned for Coaltown of Balgonie in Fife.

A full planning application has been lodged with Fife Council for the major development to be built on land north of Queen’s Meadow in the village.

If approved, the development will see a mix of bungalows and two-storey villas built on the site.

Glenrothes-based firm Atmore Easy Living Development (AELD) Limited are behind the proposals.

What will the development look like?

A design statement included in the application outlines the housing development will include a mix of two, three and four bedroom semi-detached and detached bungalows.

Also proposed is a mix of three, four and five bedroom semi-detached and detached two-storey villas, as well as eight affordable houses .

In total, 80 houses could be built on the site – which is north of the existing housing development at Queens Meadow.

The developer said in the application: “The design approach for the proposed development has been informed by the site’s context and its surroundings.”

“The emphasis is to create a new development which will have a sense of place and identity, and which will be distinctive, welcoming, safe and pleasant and easy to move around, while also seen as integrating with the existing settlement.”

Public concerns about Coaltown of Balgonie houses

The full planning application follows an earlier Proposal of Application Notice (Pan) which was submitted to Fife Council this year.

This proposal initially outlined plans for 74 houses, however a “strong market demand” for smaller houses in Fife led AELD to expand the plans.

A public consultation on the proposals, held held earlier this year, highlighted concerns about the possible impact the new development could have on local services and infrastructure.

The development would significantly add to the village’s population of around 1,000 people.

The potential increase in traffic was also flagged by concerned locals.

Acknowledging the concerns, the developers said they are looking at a variety of measures to lessen any impact on the local community.

They said: “AELD fully recognise and understand that increased traffic generation and its associated impacts are an issue of great concern, particularly to the existing residents in Queens Meadow.

“We are keen to look at measures that will help lessen the impact of increased traffic to appease the concerns raised.

“AELD will seek to incorporate pedestrian and cycle access through the development and beyond to access local facilities, including the primary school, the local shops and the King George’s Field.”