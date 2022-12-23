80 new houses planned for Coaltown of Balgonie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

80 new houses planned for Coaltown of Balgonie

By Laura Devlin
December 23 2022, 2.39pm Updated: December 23 2022, 4.46pm
What the housing development could look like. Image: JM Planning Services/AELD Ltd
What the housing development could look like. Image: JM Planning Services/AELD Ltd

Eighty new houses are planned for Coaltown of Balgonie in Fife.

A full planning application has been lodged with Fife Council for the major development to be built on land north of Queen’s Meadow in the village.

If approved, the development will see a mix of bungalows and two-storey villas built on the site.

Glenrothes-based firm Atmore Easy Living Development (AELD) Limited are behind the proposals.

What will the development look like?

A design statement included in the application outlines the housing development will include a mix of two, three and four bedroom semi-detached and detached bungalows.

Also proposed is a mix of three, four and five bedroom semi-detached and detached two-storey villas, as well as eight affordable houses .

In total, 80 houses could be built on the site – which is north of the existing housing development at Queens Meadow.

An artist impression of what the detached two-storey villas could look like. Image: JM Planning Services/AELD Ltd.

The developer said in the application: “The design approach for the proposed development has been informed by the site’s context and its surroundings.”

“The emphasis is to create a new development which will have a sense of place and identity, and which will be distinctive, welcoming, safe and pleasant and easy to move around, while also seen as integrating with the existing settlement.”

Public concerns about Coaltown of Balgonie houses

The full planning application follows an earlier Proposal of Application Notice (Pan) which was submitted to Fife Council this year.

This proposal initially outlined plans for 74 houses, however a “strong market demand” for smaller houses in Fife led AELD to expand the plans.

A public consultation on the proposals, held held earlier this year, highlighted concerns about the possible impact the new development could have on local services and infrastructure.

The development would significantly add to the village’s population of around 1,000 people.

The potential increase in traffic was also flagged by concerned locals.

An artist impression of what the bungalows could look like. Image: JM Planning Services/ AELD Ltd.

Acknowledging the concerns, the developers said they are looking at a variety of measures to lessen any impact on the local community.

They said: “AELD fully recognise and understand that increased traffic generation and its associated impacts are an issue of great concern, particularly to the existing residents in Queens Meadow.

“We are keen to look at measures that will help lessen the impact of increased traffic to appease the concerns raised.

“AELD will seek to incorporate pedestrian and cycle access through the development and beyond to access local facilities, including the primary school, the local shops and the King George’s Field.”

