Stretch of M90 near Dunfermline to close for eight nights of roadworks

A stretch of the M90 will be closed near Dunfermline for eight nights for roadworks.

Resurfacing work to the southbound carriageway and the A92 will see the road closed overnight between junctions three and two from January 23 until February 1, excluding Saturday and Sunday.

The routes will be shut between 8pm and 6am.

M90 roadwork diversion through Dunfermline

A diversion will be in place through Sanderling Way, Sandpiper Drive, Lapwing Drive, Carnegie Avenue and the A823.

It will add roughly eight minutes and 2.4 miles onto each journey.

M90 closure ‘essential for the safety of the workforce’

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s southeast network manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will address and repair defects in the road surface such as potholes and cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“It is essential for the safety of the workforce that we close the carriageway during these works, however we’ve scheduled this during overnight hours to minimise any disruption.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”