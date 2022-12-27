Stretch of M90 near Dunfermline to close for eight nights of roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stretch of M90 near Dunfermline to close for eight nights of roadworks

By Matteo Bell
December 27 2022, 10.30am
The M90 near Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps
The M90 near Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps

A stretch of the M90 will be closed near Dunfermline for eight nights for roadworks.

Resurfacing work to the southbound carriageway and the A92 will see the road closed overnight between junctions three and two from January 23 until February 1, excluding Saturday and Sunday.

The routes will be shut between 8pm and 6am.

M90 roadwork diversion through Dunfermline

A diversion will be in place through Sanderling Way, Sandpiper Drive, Lapwing Drive, Carnegie Avenue and the A823.

A diversion will be set up along Sandpiper Drive. Image: Google Maps

It will add roughly eight minutes and 2.4 miles onto each journey.

M90 closure ‘essential for the safety of the workforce’

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s southeast network manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will address and repair defects in the road surface such as potholes and cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“It is essential for the safety of the workforce that we close the carriageway during these works, however we’ve scheduled this during overnight hours to minimise any disruption.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”

