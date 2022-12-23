Man injured after fire breaks out in Rosyth house

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a house in Rosyth.

Emergency services were called shortly before 1pm after reports of a fire on the first floor of a property on Gill Way in the Fife town.

Two fire appliances from nearby Dunfermline station were despatched and on arrival found a bedroom alight.

Firefighters with breathing apparatus were seen entering the building while a hose jet was also used to tackle the blaze.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 12.49pm to a fire in a dwelling on Gill Way in Rosyth.”

“Two appliance were despatched and remain at the scene.

“One male has been injured and has been taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.”

A family member at the scene confirmed one person had been injured though not thought to be serious. They declined to comment further.

Residents shocked

One resident who asked not to be named, said they were shocked to see so much smoke coming from the upstairs windows.

“I heard the sirens then looked out of my window to see thick smoke pouring out of the upstairs windows at the house.

“The firefighters acted very quickly and I saw two officers immediately entering the house. An ambulance arrived a short time later and assisted one man.

“It’s such a terrible thing to happen at any time but awful just two days before Christmas.”

Another eyewitness praised the emergency services for their quick reaction.

“The fire crews and the paramedics were here very quickly indeed and got straight to work.

“There was no hesitation the officers wearing breathing masks went straight in to help.

With the amount of smoke I did fear the worst.”