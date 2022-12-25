Man, 47, charged after armed police called to Methil

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged after armed police were called to a Methil street on Christmas Day.

Police arrived at Memorial Road at 9.10am and blocked off the road close to Den Walk.

Officers remained at the scene for nearly seven hours before arresting the man.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 9.10am on Sunday, police were called to a report of a disturbance and concern for a man at a property on Memorial Road, Methil.

“Officers attended and, at around 3.50pm, a 47-year-old man was peacefully arrested. He was charged and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

“There were no injuries or threat to the wider community.”

Police with weapons seen

Locals reported seeing police with weapons surrounding houses.

One eyewitness said: “Neighbours are not being told anything.

“There are armed police at the front and back doors of houses in the street.

“No -one has any what is happening but it’s not the kind of thing you want to see in your street on Christmas Day.”

Another eyewitness said: “I saw police there from around 9am on Sunday.

“There has been a lot of police activity there all day. Everyone is talking about it but I have no idea what has been happening.

“I heard that someone in a house in the street had also armed themselves and that’s why the police were called.

“I really hope that no one has been hurt and that it all ends well for everyone.”