Man and child taken to hospital after vehicle overturns in Rosyth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 41-year-old man and a child have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash in Rosyth.

Police have also confirmed that a 41-year-old man has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with driving offences.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the A985 Admiralty Road at around 7.30pm on Thursday.

The road was closed in both directions for around 5 hours following the collision and reopened just before 1am the following day.

❗️CLEAR ⌚️00:42#A985 – ROSYTH The #A985 is now OPEN in both directions in Rosyth following a two vehicle collision. There is now access into Rosyth from J1C (Admiralty) on the #M90. — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 30, 2022

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.35pm on Thursday, police were called to a report of a road crash involving two cars on Admiralty Road, Rosyth.

“A 41-year-old man and a child were both taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

“A 41-year-old man will be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with road traffic offences.”

Two fire appliances were also despatched from Dunfermline station to assist in making the area safe.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We received the alert at 7.32pm to a two vehicle collision on Admiralty Road in Rosyth.

“Two appliances from nearby Dunfermline station to assist other emergency services in making the scene safe.

Both crews were stood down at 7.55pm and left the scene a short time after.”