Missing Kirkcaldy man found safe and well

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife man Scott McLaren, who has been missing since New Year’s Day, has been traced safe and well.

Mr McLaren, 36, left his home on Dollar Crescent, Kirkcaldy at around noon on Sunday prompting a public appeal to help trace him.

But in an update on Wednesday morning, officers searching for him said he has now been found safe and well.

A spokesman said: “Scott McLaren, 36, who was missing from Kirkcaldy has been traced safe and well.”