Wartime Morse code instructor Jane Oliphant, from Fife, marks 100th birthday in her Forfar care home

By Cheryl Peebles
January 6 2023, 4.39pm
Jane Oliphant with her 100th birthday card from the King and Queen Consort. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Jane Oliphant with her 100th birthday card from the King and Queen Consort. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

A Fife woman who taught Morse code during the war has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Jane Hume Oliphant was an instructor with the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force in the Second World War.

She marked her special birthday in the Forfar care home where she now lives – and was the first of its residents to receive a card from King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Jane was delighted to receive her royal greeting on her birthday today, before a tea party with fellow residents and a family party tomorrow.

Jane Oliphant on her 100th birthday with son John and daughter-in-law Susan. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Born in Kirkcaldy on January 6, 1923, Jane Buist was the eldest of three children.

Her father was a cabinet maker for McIntosh of Kirkcaldy.

She left the town’s Abbotshall School aged 14 and joined the WAAF when she was 20 in 1943.

How Jane became a Morse code instructor

Jane was so talented as a wireless operator that she was made a Morse code instructor.

Based in Blackpool she taught other women the cipher which was used by the armed forces to send and receive important messages.

Son John said: “One thing she always said was that she got that many girls passing out she got an extra two-day pass, but it was cancelled because of D-Day.”

In her WAAF uniform. Image: Oliphants/DC Thomson.

After the war she met her husband-to-be Ian Oliphant as he collected deliveries from her workplace, Wilkies shoe shop.

He collected them for his father’s removal and carrier firm, Oliphant Removals.

They would also see each other while out with friends at Kirkcaldy dance halls, including the Burma Ballroom.

The couple wed in December 1948 and began married life in Largo, Jane working as a telephonist in nearby Lundin Links.

John was born in 1951 and the family moved to Methil.

When Ian took over his father’s business – which still trades today under different ownership – Jane looked after the administration and answered the phone.

They later lived in Leven and had downsized to Kennoway just a few years before Ian died in 2002.

With husband Ian. Image: Oliphants/DC Thomson.

Jane is an animal-lover and the couple had a collection of pets over the years, including at least six dogs, two cats and many budgies.

She also loved sewing, embroidery, knitting and baking – her pavlovas a family favourite.

Her baking also went down a treat as she supported Ian on various committee fundraisers.

And at annual afternoon teas the couple hosted for residents of Abbeyfield House, in Leven.

Jane lived independently until 2019 when she moved to Windyedge Cottage care home in Forfar to be closer to family.

As well as son John and daughter-in-law Susan, Jane has two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

