Former Anstruther Boathouse could be split into two new food venues and holiday lets

A former Anstruther restaurant could be split into two new food venues following its closure last year.

New proposals have been revealed to turn the former Anstruther Boathouse into a restaurant and café.

A residential area of the Shore Street building will also be divided into two flats to be used as holiday lets.

Dundee-based TLT Properties, which took over the Boathouse following its closure in October, has lodged a planning application to transform the venue.

Director Alan Thrupp hopes the re-development of the three-storey building will help breathe new life into the Fife town’s waterfront, which has been hit by several closures in recent years.

It comes after Boathouse – a restaurant, bar and larder with bed and breakfast accommodation – closed suddenly after 10 years in operation.

Two East Nuek businesses – a restaurant and a café – are already teed up to move into the building, although Alan said he can’t reveal them yet.

He said: “We have had interest from two local businesses, both of which will be expanding their existing businesses into those properties.”

‘Some people have Airbnb phobia – but they’re good for tourism’

Despite controversy over the number of holiday lets in the East Neuk, Alan says they will also boost the town’s economy.

Alan, 66, said: “What we are looking to create are two holiday-let properties.

“Now I know some people have an Airbnb phobia, but the way I see it, they’re good for tourism.

“People spend, they eat out, they go to the pub, and they’re good for employment in that they need cleaners, they need maintenance etc.

“So it’s my belief they are good for the locality, although I understand why people are adverse to them in some regards.”

Alan believes the new venues will encourage more people to stay in Anstruther.

He said: “Anstruther is almost solely nowadays reliant upon tourism and I think the more places people have to eat, to drink and to socialise, the more likely they are to remain in the town.

“At the moment there isn’t a high number of places where people can go and I think this is more likely to retain them in Anstruther rather than perhaps going to St Andrews, Dundee or go further afield for something.”

A decision on the planning application, which has gone before Fife Council, is expected by the end of March.

Alan hopes the venues will be ready to open by early summer.