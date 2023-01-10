‘No apparent suspicious circumstances’ over death of man, 27, in Methil

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say there are no apparent suspicious circumstances over the death of a 27-year-old man in Methil.

Officers have spent nearly a week investigating the death of the man at a property on Whyte Rose Terrace in the Fife town.

Firefighters and then police were called to the scene at around 1am last Wednesday.

The street was cordoned off as a major probe was launched.

No details have been confirmed about the nature of the fire service’s involvement and the man has not been named.

Report to be submitted to procurator fiscal

In an update to The Courier on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to an address in Whyte Rose Terrace, Methil, Leven around 1.10am on Wednesday following the sudden death of a 27-year-old man.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

One witness described the scene on Thursday afternoon.

He said: “There were two police units – one being a welfare unit – two police officers and and a couple of forensic people.”

Other residents told of their shock at seeing the police presence.