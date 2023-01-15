Teenager taken to hospital after Methil hit-and-run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager has been taken to hospital after a hit-and-run in Methil.

The 17-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital after being hit by a car on Den Walk at around 12.15am on Saturday.

The extent of her injuries have not been confirmed.

Police are now searching for the driver, who failed to stop at the scene.

Appeal for witnesses after Methil hit-and-run

Sergeant Lewis Greig said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“The car is described as a dark coloured 4×4 and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch if they have dash cam footage which may assist.”

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0068 of January 14.