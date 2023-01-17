Fife domestic violence: Covid harm to survivors could take years to address

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife domestic violence: Covid harm to survivors could take years to address

By Claire Warrender
January 17 2023, 5.52am Updated: January 17 2023, 10.32am
Harm of Covid on Fife domestic violence survivors could take years to address
It could be years before the full impact is addressed. Image: Shutterstock.

It could be years before the harm of Covid-19 caused to survivors of domestic violence is addressed, Fife experts have said.

Almost 5,200 domestic abuse incidents were reported in the region during 2021-22 after lockdown restrictions eased.

And as demand for crisis support soared by up to 77%, some agencies had to stop taking referrals for counselling.

Heather Bett, chairwoman of the Fife Violence Against Women Partnership
Heather Bett said waiting lists for some Fife domestic violence agencies became unmanageable. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Heather Bett, chairwoman of the Fife Violence Against Women Partnership, said waiting lists for therapeutic services reached record levels and in some cases became unmanageable.

Additional Scottish Government funding means these lists are now reducing.

However, Ms Bett added: “Covid-19 will continue to place women, children and young people at increased risk of harm for the foreseeable future.”

Waiting times are still longer than they were before the pandemic.

But, despite this, the Partnership said women at risk should not be put off from seeking help.

Co-ordinator Sheila Noble said: “People should get in touch with specialist organisations for the support they need.”

Contact details are at the end of this article.

Domestic violence crisis support continued during Covid

Many women and children lived with increased risk from March 2020 as they were locked down with their abusers.

But things did not immediately return to normal once restrictions eased.

Group therapy moved online as limits remained on numbers gathering.

And high levels of staff illness also impacted on service users.

Crisis support is always available.”

Sheila Noble, Fife Violence Against Women Partnership.

In addition, Ms Bett said there was less opportunity to seek support from family and friends and a reluctance to access agencies due to a belief they were under pressure.

Those who did ask for help were increasingly referred for poor mental health and suicidal thoughts.

“Crisis support continued throughout the year but some agencies stopped taking referrals for therapy as waiting lists became unmanageable,” Ms Bett said.

As of December 2021, 688 women and 136 children were were on waiting lists for counselling.

More than a year on, people still have to wait but waiting times are less acute.

How to access support in Fife

Ms Bett said: “It is likely to be years – not months- until we can expect the specific harm of Covid to survivors of violence against women and children to be addressed.”

She described domestic violence as prevalent and under-reported.

And Ms Noble added: “Crisis support is always available.

“Anybody living with any form of violence against women should seek support.

“There are a range of organisations who understand and can help.”

Fife domestic violence organisations include:

