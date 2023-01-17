Fife domestic violence: Covid harm to survivors could take years to address

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It could be years before the harm of Covid-19 caused to survivors of domestic violence is addressed, Fife experts have said.

Almost 5,200 domestic abuse incidents were reported in the region during 2021-22 after lockdown restrictions eased.

And as demand for crisis support soared by up to 77%, some agencies had to stop taking referrals for counselling.

Heather Bett, chairwoman of the Fife Violence Against Women Partnership, said waiting lists for therapeutic services reached record levels and in some cases became unmanageable.

Additional Scottish Government funding means these lists are now reducing.

However, Ms Bett added: “Covid-19 will continue to place women, children and young people at increased risk of harm for the foreseeable future.”

Waiting times are still longer than they were before the pandemic.

But, despite this, the Partnership said women at risk should not be put off from seeking help.

Co-ordinator Sheila Noble said: “People should get in touch with specialist organisations for the support they need.”



Domestic violence crisis support continued during Covid

Many women and children lived with increased risk from March 2020 as they were locked down with their abusers.

But things did not immediately return to normal once restrictions eased.

Group therapy moved online as limits remained on numbers gathering.

And high levels of staff illness also impacted on service users.

In addition, Ms Bett said there was less opportunity to seek support from family and friends and a reluctance to access agencies due to a belief they were under pressure.

Those who did ask for help were increasingly referred for poor mental health and suicidal thoughts.

“Crisis support continued throughout the year but some agencies stopped taking referrals for therapy as waiting lists became unmanageable,” Ms Bett said.

As of December 2021, 688 women and 136 children were were on waiting lists for counselling.

More than a year on, people still have to wait but waiting times are less acute.

How to access support in Fife

Ms Bett said: “It is likely to be years – not months- until we can expect the specific harm of Covid to survivors of violence against women and children to be addressed.”

She described domestic violence as prevalent and under-reported.

And Ms Noble added: “Crisis support is always available.

“Anybody living with any form of violence against women should seek support.

“There are a range of organisations who understand and can help.”

