Home News Fife

Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain ‘full understanding’ of Fife classroom attack video

By Rachel Amery
January 19 2023, 2.12pm Updated: January 19 2023, 4.05pm
Nicola Sturgeon reacted to North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie's shock at Holyrood. Image: PA
Nicola Sturgeon reacted to North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie's shock at Holyrood. Image: PA

A video showing an attack on a pupil at Waid Academy has been condemned as an “ugly scene” at Holyrood.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said violence is “unacceptable” after it was raised by shocked North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie in parliament on Thursday.

The 14-second clip was filmed on Monday January 16 at the Anstruther school, showing a girl approaching a fellow female pupil and pulling her off her chair to the floor.

Once on the floor the girls stands over her and appears to punch her on the arm before kicking her in the back of the head.

She is heard telling the victim to “get up” before kicking her twice in the face.

It later emerged a boy was knocked unconscious after a fight at the school on the same day.

‘I wish I had not seen it’

At the weekly First Minister’s Questions session at Holyrood, Mr Rennie said: “To be frank I wish I had not seen it [the video], I can’t get it out of my head.

“It was an ugly scene.”

Willie Rennie raised the question at Holyrood. Image: PA

Ms Sturgeon said she has not seen the video but will watch the clip to get a “full understanding”.

She said: “Violence is never acceptable and the safety of pupils and staff is paramount.

“I can’t comment further on the specifics of Waid Academy, but I am clear that violence towards anyone is unacceptable.”

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville met council representatives from across Scotland last month to discuss behaviour in schools.

They are investing £15 million to expand capacity in schools to better deal with the needs of children.

“We will consider fully what additional steps we can take ot support councils to make it clear that violence is unacceptable and to support children and young people who face such violence,” she said.

