The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV shows’

By Neil Henderson
January 27 2023, 1.34pm Updated: January 27 2023, 1.37pm
The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge on a return to St Andrews in 2021. Image: Shutterstock
Speculation is mounting that filming for one of the world’s most popular drama series – The Crown – could be about to begin in St Andrews.

It is thought key stars from the show could be about to descend on the historic East Neuk town to film scenes for the final series of the multi-award winning Netflix drama.

It has been confirmed the sixth series of The Crown will include a storyline exploring the romance of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The pair met in 2001 when they were both students at St Andrews University.

A visit to St Andrews in 2010. Image: DC Thomson

A casting call for extras has been made by Surrey-based agency Extra People Ltd looking for actors in St Andrews.

The advert called for extras for what it described as “one of the world’s biggest TV shows”.

Imelda Staunton on the set of The Crown at Macduff Harbourin 2021. Image: Paul Glendall<br />Picture by Paul Glendell 02/08/2021

Successful applicants could earn as much as £250 per day for a “major TV series for a high profile streaming service”.

The agency added student applicants are “especially welcome” but all adults aged 17 and over can apply.

St. Andrews Filmmakers' Society and Extra People warmly invite all elligible students and adults (17+) to apply for…

Posted by The Filmmakers' Society of St Andrews on Tuesday, 24 January 2023

However the agency declined to comment further on the casting call’s links to The Crown or how many extras they require.

Filming is expected to commence in St Andrews on February 23 and run for approximately four weeks.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and wife the Duchess of with St Andrews University Principal Professor Sally Mapstone during the couple’s visit in 2021. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to St Andrews in 2021 and rekindled fond memories of meeting there as students, 20 years earlier.

Filming about to start in St Andrews

Their romance ties in with the show’s planned sixth season timeline, set shortly after Princess Diana’s death in 1997 and continuing until 2005.

Speculation has been further fuelled after the parts for the prince and princess themselves were filled last year.

The Crown first aired in 2016 and the latest season pulled in 2.8m viewers in the UK alone.

Olivia Colman as the Queen filming season four of The Crown in Rothiemurchus, near Aviemore. Image: Des Willie/Netflix

Filming for season six was due to begin in August but was delayed following the death of the Queen in September.

It is not yet known which parts of the town will feature but given the William and Kate storyline, it is thought several St Andrews University sites could be central to filming.

St Andrews University. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

The university itself remained tight lipped over possible inclusion in the drama.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware that a major production is being filmed in and around St Andrews in early spring, and that a number of local organisations and individuals will be involved and providing support.”

Netflix, the producers of the show, did not respond to a request for comment.

