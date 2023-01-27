Police confirm probe launched over Glenrothes public art disappearance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The disappearance of three pieces of public art in Glenrothes is being investigated as a crime, police confirmed.

The paving slabs, adorned with poetry, at the Glenwood Centre were created by renowned artist David Harding in the 70s.

They were dug up – as their previous home is being demolished – and were to be reinstalled but have since disappeared, presumed stolen.

The Courier revealed earlier this month that the prize pieces had gone missing from the centre, which is earmarked for demolition in the coming weeks.

It is not known when they disappeared and Fife Council has been criticised for allowing it to happen.

Police investigation launched into missing Glenwood art

A council spokesperson confirmed the police had been alerted, after The Courier informed them of the missing slabs.

They also said that footage from temporary CCTV cameras erected at the dilapidated and fenced off site have not shed any light on who is responsible.

Police Scotland has now confirmed an investigation has been launched.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm a report has been received relating to missing artwork at the Glenwood Centre, Glenrothes.

“Enquiries are at an early stage.”

The three artworks, which feature poetry by Douglas Young, Hugh Macdiarmid and Sydney Goodsir Smith, were created by Mr Harding during his tenure as Glenrothes town artist.

Employed by the Glenrothes Development Corporation during the expansion of the new town, he worked alongside the housing department to create public art for the new residents.

Whereabouts remain a mystery

Mr Harding, 86, himself said the loss of the slabs “beggared belief” when he was informed by The Courier his work had disappeared.

Andrew Demetrius, from St Andrews University, who is writing a PhD on Mr Harding’s work also expressed disappointment.

Fife Council has issued an appeal for the return of the poetry slabs so that they can be incorporated into the redevelopment that will follow the demolition of the dilapidated Glenwood Centre and adjoining flats.