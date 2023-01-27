Police confirm probe launched over Glenrothes public art disappearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police confirm probe launched over Glenrothes public art disappearance

By Neil Henderson
January 27 2023, 4.14pm
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
The poetry slabs were removed from Glenwood precinct. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The disappearance of three pieces of public art in Glenrothes is being investigated as a crime, police confirmed.

The paving slabs, adorned with poetry, at the Glenwood Centre were created by renowned artist David Harding in the 70s.

They were dug up – as their previous home is being demolished – and were to be reinstalled but have since disappeared, presumed stolen.

Three of the historic poetry slabs have disappeared. Image: ONFife Archive – Fife Council.

The Courier revealed earlier this month that the prize pieces had gone missing from the centre, which is earmarked for demolition in the coming weeks.

It is not known when they disappeared and Fife Council has been criticised for allowing it to happen.

Police investigation launched into missing Glenwood art

A council spokesperson confirmed the police had been alerted, after The Courier informed them of the missing slabs.

They also said that footage from temporary CCTV cameras erected at the dilapidated and fenced off site have not shed any light on who is responsible.

Glenwood Centre -fenced off and awaiting demolition. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Police Scotland has now confirmed an investigation has been launched.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm a report has been received relating to missing artwork at the Glenwood Centre, Glenrothes.

“Enquiries are at an early stage.”

The three artworks, which feature poetry by Douglas Young, Hugh Macdiarmid and Sydney Goodsir Smith, were created by Mr Harding during his tenure as Glenrothes town artist.

Employed by the Glenrothes Development Corporation during the expansion of the new town, he worked alongside the housing department to create public art for the new residents.

Whereabouts remain a mystery

Mr Harding, 86, himself said the loss of the slabs “beggared belief” when he was informed by The Courier his work had disappeared.

David Harding former Glenrothes town artist (1968-78). Image: DC Thomson.

Andrew Demetrius, from St Andrews University, who is writing a PhD on Mr Harding’s work also expressed disappointment.

Fife Council has issued an appeal for the return of the poetry slabs so that they can be incorporated into the redevelopment that will follow the demolition of the dilapidated Glenwood Centre and adjoining flats.

