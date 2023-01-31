Twenty new houses at long-empty Glenrothes police station approved

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Houses at the site of a former police station in Glenrothes have been given the green light.

Family-run firm the Lomond Group submitted plans to Fife Council to transform the area after the land was sold in 2016, when police left the site.

It was demolished in 2017 after the derelict building become a hotspot for vandalism.

Previous suggestions for the area included one proposal for it to be used a car park for staff at nearby council offices.

Now, council officers have approved plans for 20 houses, along with a building to house a café, nursery and offices.

An mix of three and four bed detached and semi-detached homes will be built, according to the plans lodged with the local authority.

Six of these homes have been designated as affordable.

The residential units will be built on the western edge of the site, while the commercial building will border the eastern edge and run along Rothes Road.

A 46-space car park will be created alongside the commercial building.

Designers hope it will “reinvigorate” the area in Glenrothes town centre, which sits just yards from the Kingdom Shopping Centre.

In the approval notice, the council said the development would be a “logical extension” the existing residential area.

It added: “The design of the buildings complement the surrounding residential and commercial developments and there are no road safety issues.”