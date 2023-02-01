New pictures reveal vision for Kirkcaldy waterfront – including housing to replace eyesore car parks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

New pictures reveal vision for Kirkcaldy waterfront – including housing to replace eyesore car parks

By Claire Warrender
February 1 2023, 9.05am
Housing would replace the Kirkcaldy Esplanade car parks
A visual of the proposed surface car park at Thistle Street, surrounded by housing. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

New pictures have revealed an ambitious vision for the future of Kirkcaldy’s waterfront.

The town’s councillors have backed plans to demolish two unsightly multi-storey car parks on the Esplanade.

And it is likely the cleared site will make way for new housing with room for some kind of commercial use.

A new surface car park, with a pedestrian link to the High Street, could replace the Thistle Street multi-storey.

The pictures show 3-D models of how the area could look following redevelopment.

Development could include former swimming pool site

The Esplanade car park was previously branded Kirkcaldy’s number one eyesore, with many locals describing it as looking like a prison.

Fife Council has recommended razing it, along with neighbouring Thistle Street.

A 3D model of how the Esplanade could look. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

Officers are also in talks with The Mercat shopping centre owners, who own the land occupied by the former swimming pool.

The hope is to market all three sites together to create one big development opportunity.

The development would include a pedestrian walkway to the High Street. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

In a report to go before members of Kirkcaldy area committee next week, town centre development officer David Grove says: “There is a desire to improve Kirkcaldy town centre.

“And the multi-storey car parks, the former swimming pool site and waterfront location are key considerations.”

Esplanade car parks attract anti-social behaviour and aggression

Demolition was first suggested in October 2020 and officers were tasked with drawing up an assessment on parking in the town centre.

The results of that have just been revealed.

It found both multi-storey Kirkcaldy Esplanade car parks attract anti-social behaviour, including aggression towards council staff.

One of the unsightly Kirkcaldy Esplanade car parks
The eyesore Esplanade car park in Kirkcaldy will likely be demolished.
An eyesore Kirkcaldy Esplanade car parks
The Thistle Street car park would also be knocked down.

They are also often used as shelter by homeless people.

As a result, drivers are avoiding them and occupancy rates fell from around 25% in both sites before Covid to just 13% in the Esplanade car park last year.

Thistle Street is currently closed.

Demand did not increase during a recent trial offering all-day parking for a reduced price of £2.

And the council is losing around £66,000 a year by keeping them open.

Mr Grove said it would cost around £2.4 million to decommission and demolish the two multi-storeys and restore the sites.

There would still be ample car parking in Kirkcaldy without those two sites.

Move could help town centre regeneration

Councillors were presented with five options for the Kirkcaldy Esplanade car parks at a meeting last week.

And their preferred choice was to demolish both sites rather than keep them.

Another option was to knock down one and keep the other.

Next week, the committee will be asked to agree to officers drawing up a detailed business case.

Steps would lead from the Esplanade site to Thistle Street. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

A market appraisal has already begun.

And while it is not yet complete, Mr Grove said it was likely the most appropriate use of the site would be housing and limited commercial space.

If that happens, there would also need to be a review of school catchment areas due to pressure on capacity at some schools.

However, Mr Grove added : “The removal and redevelopment of the Thistle Street and Esplanade multi-storey car parks gives the council the opportunity to consider town centre regeneration, whilst also reducing annual revenue losses.

“It would also remove what is becoming an eyesore within the town centre.”

Tags

Conversation

