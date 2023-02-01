New pictures reveal vision for Kirkcaldy waterfront – including housing to replace eyesore car parks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New pictures have revealed an ambitious vision for the future of Kirkcaldy’s waterfront.

The town’s councillors have backed plans to demolish two unsightly multi-storey car parks on the Esplanade.

And it is likely the cleared site will make way for new housing with room for some kind of commercial use.

A new surface car park, with a pedestrian link to the High Street, could replace the Thistle Street multi-storey.

The pictures show 3-D models of how the area could look following redevelopment.

Development could include former swimming pool site

The Esplanade car park was previously branded Kirkcaldy’s number one eyesore, with many locals describing it as looking like a prison.

Fife Council has recommended razing it, along with neighbouring Thistle Street.

Officers are also in talks with The Mercat shopping centre owners, who own the land occupied by the former swimming pool.

The hope is to market all three sites together to create one big development opportunity.

In a report to go before members of Kirkcaldy area committee next week, town centre development officer David Grove says: “There is a desire to improve Kirkcaldy town centre.

“And the multi-storey car parks, the former swimming pool site and waterfront location are key considerations.”

Esplanade car parks attract anti-social behaviour and aggression

Demolition was first suggested in October 2020 and officers were tasked with drawing up an assessment on parking in the town centre.

The results of that have just been revealed.

It found both multi-storey Kirkcaldy Esplanade car parks attract anti-social behaviour, including aggression towards council staff.

They are also often used as shelter by homeless people.

As a result, drivers are avoiding them and occupancy rates fell from around 25% in both sites before Covid to just 13% in the Esplanade car park last year.

Thistle Street is currently closed.

Demand did not increase during a recent trial offering all-day parking for a reduced price of £2.

And the council is losing around £66,000 a year by keeping them open.

Mr Grove said it would cost around £2.4 million to decommission and demolish the two multi-storeys and restore the sites.

There would still be ample car parking in Kirkcaldy without those two sites.

Move could help town centre regeneration

Councillors were presented with five options for the Kirkcaldy Esplanade car parks at a meeting last week.

And their preferred choice was to demolish both sites rather than keep them.

Another option was to knock down one and keep the other.

Next week, the committee will be asked to agree to officers drawing up a detailed business case.

A market appraisal has already begun.

And while it is not yet complete, Mr Grove said it was likely the most appropriate use of the site would be housing and limited commercial space.

If that happens, there would also need to be a review of school catchment areas due to pressure on capacity at some schools.

However, Mr Grove added : “The removal and redevelopment of the Thistle Street and Esplanade multi-storey car parks gives the council the opportunity to consider town centre regeneration, whilst also reducing annual revenue losses.

“It would also remove what is becoming an eyesore within the town centre.”