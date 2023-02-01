Traffic light failure on A92 in Fife causes delays

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers faced have delays due to a traffic light failure on the A92 in north east Fife.

Temporary lights are in place for roadworks at the Moonzie junction, near Luthrie, but a failure on Tuesday morning left motorists at a standstill for up to 30 minutes.

Google Maps traffic data shows traffic is running again, although there is still minor delays.

Resurfacing work has been taking place at the junction since January 18.

Due to run over two weeks, it was scheduled to end on Saturday morning (January 28) but had been delayed.

Work was being carried out overnight but temporary traffic lights were in place during the day.

We have been made aware of a traffic light failure within the roadworks area this morning, the road operating company have been made aware🙂 -N — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 1, 2023

One driver reported being stuck for at least 30 minutes in standstill traffic.

Traffic Scotland said the road operating company Amey have been made aware.