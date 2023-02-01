Traffic light failure on A92 in Fife causes delays By Emma Duncan February 1 2023, 9.15am Updated: February 1 2023, 10.11am 0 The A92 at Moonzie. Image: Google Street View [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Drivers faced have delays due to a traffic light failure on the A92 in north east Fife. Temporary lights are in place for roadworks at the Moonzie junction, near Luthrie, but a failure on Tuesday morning left motorists at a standstill for up to 30 minutes. Google Maps traffic data shows traffic is running again, although there is still minor delays. Resurfacing work has been taking place at the junction since January 18. Due to run over two weeks, it was scheduled to end on Saturday morning (January 28) but had been delayed. Work was being carried out overnight but temporary traffic lights were in place during the day. We have been made aware of a traffic light failure within the roadworks area this morning, the road operating company have been made aware🙂 -N — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 1, 2023 One driver reported being stuck for at least 30 minutes in standstill traffic. Traffic Scotland said the road operating company Amey have been made aware. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife New pictures reveal vision for Kirkcaldy waterfront - including housing to replace eyesore car… Woman asked man to 'pleasure her' at knifepoint in Fife underpass Cupar man presented with top Scouting award 'for services of the most exceptional character' Prince William was given chance to hit Mardi Gras Dundee dancefloor during 'happy' St… Drivers face 20-mile diversion during rearranged Kincardine roadworks Fife's newest baked potato shop off to a flying start as venue sells out… Number of children in temporary housing soars in Fife Fife Outlander pub buy-out hailed as community wealth-building success story Sheku Bayoh's sister says family given conflicting accounts of his death Best pictures of 'mother of pearl' nacreous clouds spotted in Dundee and Fife Most Read 1 Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million 2 Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would ‘end up on the… 3 EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United fail in ambitious bid for Celtic defender 4 Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant 5 Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter… 6 Carnoustie rail lover Ethan, 5, ready for ‘laser train’ to hit Tayside tonight 7 Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than… 8 Nando’s given green light to open first Perth restaurant 2 9 New Levenmouth Academy head teacher Ruth McFarlane starts job by knocking on 1,000 doors 10 Dundee chase highly-rated goalscoring midfielder Charlie Reilly More from The Courier St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark has WON his red card appeal for challenge on… COURIER OPINION: Dundee public deserve answers over latest £2M Olympia centre losses Police launch probe into deliberate fire at Dundee flats East coast farmland fetches record price Ice driving in the Arctic Circle with Polestar Zak Rudden and Dundee: Why hasn't it worked at Dens Park? Deadline day frustration for Dunfermline - but Pars can look to loan market in… Dundee pensioner finally faces justice for abusing girls in 60s and 80s Angus piper Ailis Sutherland amongst finalists for BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician 2023 Mum home schooling son after Perth Grammar bullying and attacks Editor's Picks Dundee murder accused Andrew Innes ‘put hammer in woman’s head’, says girl Mum home schooling son after Perth Grammar bullying and attacks Health chiefs block NHS Tayside from scaling back surgery to mask financial woes Dundee pensioner finally faces justice for abusing girls in 60s and 80s Angus piper Ailis Sutherland amongst finalists for BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician 2023 Prince William was given chance to hit Mardi Gras Dundee dancefloor during ‘happy’ St Andrews student days Cupar man presented with top Scouting award ‘for services of the most exceptional character’ Threatened land between River Tay and Balhomie House judged to be ‘important wildlife sanctuary’ Fife champagne firm’s ongoing Brexit challenges leave it feeling flat Late deadline day drama sees Dundee seal loan return for star striker Zach Robinson Most Commented 1 Dundee's Olympia reports 'catastrophic' losses of more than £2m during closures 2 Why is a Coupar Angus solar company registered in the world's number one tax haven? 3 Starbucks and Domino's franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row 4 ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum's display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR 5 Dundee shopper 'threatened with knife' by gang of women demanding he buy things for them 6 Final design for controversial Arbroath cycling scheme to be unveiled in spring 7 Dundee is Scotland's capital of 'hidden' unemployment 8 Dundee-born SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn 'hiding' after party MP ignites gender reform row 9 ‘Disposable’ vapes – ban bid as Dundee recycling staff left stumped at the dump 10 Robertson's sign saved from rubble goes on display at The McManus Dundee