East Fife community buy-out bid proposed as ‘fans champion’ brought on board

East Fife FC fans have proposed a bid to take over the club and transfer it into community ownership.

Members of the East Fife Supporters’ Trust say the move would inject cash into the Levenmouth-based club, which is languishing near the bottom of League Two.

They have organised a public meeting next Thursday to gauge interest in the proposal.

It is believed they would need to raise around £350,000 just to buy out the majority shareholder, a company known as Bayview Fife Limited.

However, it would take substantially more to cover other expenses and investments.

The Supporters’ Trust was formed several years ago and is now East Fife FC’s third biggest shareholder.

A previous attempt to take over the Methil outfit failed in 2014 after the group was unable to raise the cash needed.

Situation has changed since previous buy-out attempt

But Supporters’ Trust spokesman Eugene Clarke is confident of success this time.

He said: “We almost got there last time.

“We had enough people willing to pay over time but the person selling wanted the money upfront.”

This is about creating a community asset.” Eugene Clarke, East Fife Supporters Trust.

He added: “The situation has changed considerably since our previous attempt.

“We believe the shareholder is more willing to come to an agreement, we are confident we can source the capital required and, of course, there are now several community-owned clubs in Scotland.

“We’ve also seen the growth of the East Fife Community Club, the Fifers For The Community Group and many other community-focused organisations in our area.”

East Fife FC buy-out has huge potential

The society has enlisted the help of “fans champion” Paul Goodwin, co-founder of the Scottish Football Supporters’ Association.

He advised Dunfermline, Hearts and Motherwell on community ownership and is now trying to set up a fans’ fund to help with club buy-outs.

And he will attend next week’s meeting to explain how the process would work.

Mr Clarke added: “It’s not just about buying the business. We would need people to run it.

“If we can get together people willing to help either drum up the money or or to run the club then I think we can do it.”

“Our local football club is a key focus of our community and has huge potential to contribute to the economic and social regeneration of our community,” Mr Clarke said.

“This is about creating a community asset.”

Anyone is welcome to go along, whether or not they are football supporters.

The meeting takes place at Fife Renewables Innovation Centre on Thursday February 9 at 7pm.