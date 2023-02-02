East Fife community buy-out bid proposed as ‘fans champion’ brought on board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

East Fife community buy-out bid proposed as ‘fans champion’ brought on board

By Claire Warrender
February 2 2023, 12.44pm Updated: February 2 2023, 7.02pm
A community takeover has been proposed for East Fife
East Fife's Bayview home

East Fife FC fans have proposed a bid to take over the club and transfer it into community ownership.

Members of the East Fife Supporters’ Trust say the move would inject cash into the Levenmouth-based club, which is languishing near the bottom of League Two.

Supporters Trust chairman Eugene Clarke wants to see an East Fife community buy-out
East Fife Supporters’ Trust spokesman Eugene Clarke is confident a community buy-out is possible. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

They have organised a public meeting next Thursday to gauge interest in the proposal.

It is believed they would need to raise around £350,000 just to buy out the majority shareholder, a company known as Bayview Fife Limited.

However, it would take substantially more to cover other expenses and investments.

The Supporters’ Trust was formed several years ago and is now East Fife FC’s third biggest shareholder.

A previous attempt to take over the Methil outfit failed in 2014 after the group was unable to raise the cash needed.

Situation has changed since previous buy-out attempt

But Supporters’ Trust spokesman Eugene Clarke is confident of success this time.

He said: “We almost got there last time.

“We had enough people willing to pay over time but the person selling wanted the money upfront.”

This is about creating a community asset.”

Eugene Clarke, East Fife Supporters Trust.

He added: “The situation has changed considerably since our previous attempt.

“We believe the shareholder is more willing to come to an agreement, we are confident we can source the capital required and, of course, there are now several community-owned clubs in Scotland.

“We’ve also seen the growth of the East Fife Community Club, the Fifers For The Community Group and many other community-focused organisations in our area.”

East Fife FC buy-out has huge potential

The society has enlisted the help of “fans champion” Paul Goodwin, co-founder of the Scottish Football Supporters’ Association.

He advised Dunfermline, Hearts and Motherwell on community ownership and is now trying to set up a fans’ fund to help with club buy-outs.

Paul Goodwin, former head of Supporters Direct Scotland, will advise on the proposed East Fife community buy-out. Image: SNS.

And he will attend next week’s meeting to explain how the process would work.

Mr Clarke added: “It’s not just about buying the business. We would need people to run it.

“If we can get together people willing to help either drum up the money or or to run the club then I think we can do it.”

“Our local football club is a key focus of our community and has huge potential to contribute to the economic and social regeneration of our community,” Mr Clarke said.

“This is about creating a community asset.”

Anyone is welcome to go along, whether or not they are football supporters.

The meeting takes place at Fife Renewables Innovation Centre on Thursday February 9 at 7pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Emma Varley, St Andrews Botanic Garden artist in residence. Image: Fife Contemporary
New St Andrews Botanic Garden artist-in-residence explores AI-generated botanical images
Kirkcaldy brothers Leon and Leyton McLean have been given Courier Gold Stars for their fundraising for charity LoveOliver. Image: Steven Brown/ DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy brothers get Courier Gold Stars for raising funds for cancer charity
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
Plans for Leven beach could include a Singing Butler statue
Statue of Jack Vettriano's The Singing Butler could become iconic landmark on Leven beach
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
Kingsbarns Distillery manager, Peter Holroyd with the 'Dream to Dram' bottle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The top 5 distilleries to pay a visit to in Fife in 2023
Rockore Music Festival is held at Lochore Meadows Country Park. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Future of several Fife events secured after council's playpark compromise
Author Barbara Henderson has written a new children's book based on a Fife boy's role working on the Forth Bridge in Victorian times. Picture shows; Author Barbara Henderson. Fife. Supplied by Barbara Henderson Date; 02/02/2023
New children's book about a Fife boy's role in the building of the Forth…
Sheku Bayoh family laywer Aamer Anwar, centre, with Mr Bayoh's sisters Kadi Johnson and Kosna Bayoh arriving at the inquiry venue in Edinburgh.
COURIER OPINION: Sheku Bayoh family deserved better from Police Scotland
Fife Foxhounds on a hunt in 2014. Image: Jim Crichton
Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for 'financial reasons'
8

Most Read

1
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
2
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
3
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
4
Wallace Hospital on Americanmuir Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal
5
Former Strathallan School pupil Robbie MacIsaac has designed a blowpipe to stop moisture getting into bagpipes.
Dragons’ Den: Did ex-Perthshire pupil’s bagpipe invention blow investors away?
6
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
7
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
8
Prosecution case finishes in Troon Avenue murder trial
9
North Muirton Primary School.
Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school
10
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says January transfer window was toughest of his career as…
Richard Smernicki (left) who runs the music business course at Perth UHI with SMIA's chief executive officer Ronnie Gurr. Image: Richard Smernicki
Perth UHI music industry partnership will help make music students career-ready
Melpi Platani says parking is essential for those popping to the shops on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about…
Josimar in action against the Republic of Ireland in 1987 during Brazil's European tour. Image: Shutterstock.
Josimar to Dundee United: How Jim McLean almost pulled off 'most outrageous transfer' in…
Carnoustie Gold Links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards winners: Carnoustie Golf Links celebrates two awards
Eetu Vertainen. Image; Shutterstock.
Eetu Vertainen: Welsh champions TNS battling Linfield to sign St Johnstone striker in summer
Melker Hallberg. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone yet to open contract talks with Melker Hallberg
Natalie Erskine got her hands on a Forfar bridie in tonight's episode of Eat The Town. Image: BBC Scotland
Bridies and potato vodka: The best of Forfar's food and drink star on BBC…
Lewis Banks is friends with Harry Souttar. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media / Shutterstock
Arbroath new boy Lewis Banks reveals Harry Souttar good luck messages as duo make…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Pick-ups for Peace is a campaign which asks farmers to donate used pick-ups to Ukraine Picture shows; A pick-up delivered to Ukraine. Ukraine. Supplied by Keith Dawson Date; 02/02/2023
Ukraine appeals for pick-ups to boost war effort

Editor's Picks

Most Commented