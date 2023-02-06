Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ to be removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Andrews golf chiefs have U-turned on the new patio-style paving at the iconic Swilcan Bridge after a storm of online backlash.

St Andrews Links Trust have announced their decision to remove the new paved area leading to the Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course in the Fife town.

Golfing fans across the world were in uproar after pictures emerged over the weekend of the new circular stone area which had been added to the entry side of the bridge.

The small stone bridge dates back over 700 years and is regarded as one of the most famous spots in the world of golf.

Some of the sport’s biggest names, including former Open champion Sir Nick Faldo, joined in protest over the design move – which some described as “drawing a moustache on the Mona Lisa”.

It was later revealed Fife council officers were investigating whether the addition to the Old Course’s B-listed Swilcan bridge needed planning permission.

‘Alternative options’ to be explored following stone’s replacement

The paving had been added to reduce wear and tear to the turf around the famous 18th hole bridge.

But following the backlash, chiefs have taken the decision to remove the stonework and reinstate the area with turf.

A statement from St Andrews Links Trust on Monday evening read: “The exploratory works around the approach to and from the Swilcan Bridge had been undertaken as part of ongoing attempts to mitigate the issue of significant wear and tear to the turf.

“In recent years we have identified and trialled a number of solutions, with the primary ambition always to find something that is both adequate for the amount of foot traffic for such a popular location whilst being in keeping with its surroundings.

“The stonework at the approach and exit of the bridge was identified as one possible long term solution, however while this installation would have provided some protection, in this instance we believe we are unable to create a look which is in keeping with its iconic setting and have taken the decision to remove it.

“We have also taken on feedback from many partners and stakeholders as well as the golfing public and we would like to thank everyone who has been in touch for their contribution to the issue.

“In the coming days our team will be reinstating the area with turf.

“We would like to thank golfers for their patience as we continue this work. In the meantime we will continue to explore alternative options for a permanent solution and will work with all relevant partners, including Fife Council, and key stakeholders.”