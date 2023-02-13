Busy Kirkcaldy road to be shut for two weeks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Essential repairs will force the closure of Windmill Road in Kirkcaldy for up to two weeks later this month.

Resurfacing work will see the route closed from the junction of Loughborough Road to the pedestrian crossing at the junction of The Fairway.

The road will be closed for up to two weeks from February 27.

Bus routes will be diverted and residents and businesses of Windmill Road are being warned of restricted access.

There will be no access to Dysart Cemetery from Windmill Road during the work, but the entrance on The Fairway will remain open.

Windmill Road closure ‘essential’

The closure is to allow for £90,000 of resurfacing by Fife Council.

A phased closure will be in place and a diversion route will be signposted.

Altany Craik the council’s convener of economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee said: “We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works and we will try to keep any disturbance to a minimum.

“Your patience and co-operation during this time is appreciated.”

Repair work will run from 7.30am until 5pm, Monday to Friday, from February 27 until completion,

Access for emergency services will remain throughout however access for residents and businesses will be at the discretion of the contractor.