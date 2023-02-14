24-bed care home and 20 affordable houses to be built in Lochgelly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 24-bed care home and 20 affordable houses are set to be built in Lochgelly.

The development will transform the former Jenny Gray care home site on Melville Street.

Fife Council owns the land, which has been vacant since the care home and other buildings were demolished in 2018.

Inverness-based developer Robertson Homes has been given approval for the development, in conjunction with the council.

Once completed, the development will consist of single and two-storey homes with private gardens.

The care home will also be built over two storeys.

A statement from the developer when the application was lodged with Fife Council said: “The vision for this new residential development at Jenny Gray House is to provide an attractive housing development for a new two-storey, 24-bedroom residential extra care facility, along with new affordable homes, which positively responds to its local setting.”

‘Desperate need’ for development

It added: “New planting will be introduced as part of creating a quality and pleasant place for new residents, and compensating for any losses through the creation of a new and varied habitat.”

Lea McLelland, a councillor for the area, has welcomed news of the plans being approved.

She said: “This site will provide the two things that Fife is desperate for – affordable homes and care for the elderly and vulnerable.

“The site is an ideal setting for both, being just a short walk form the centre of Lochgelly.

“The approval also brings back into use a vacant site and will provide much-needed housing and employment opportunities in the area.”

It is thought construction work will get under way later this year.