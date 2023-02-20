Cheers and jeers as St Andrews residents vote to keep South Street changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Cheers and jeers as St Andrews residents vote to keep South Street changes

By Joanna Bremner
February 20 2023, 6.00am
Chair of St Andrews Space for Cycling, Tony Waterston, on South Street in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Chair of St Andrews Space for Cycling, Tony Waterston, on South Street in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

St Andrews residents have voted in favour of keeping extended pavement areas in the town’s South Street – but only just.

The widened pavements, or build-outs, on the key shopping street have been a source of controversy in recent months.

In November last year, Fife Council began a consultation to find out what residents and other visitors to the town thought about the changes, which were made during lockdown.

Fife Council has now published the results of the survey.

Almost 60% voted to keep some or all pavement build-outs

The results said 46% of respondents were in favour of keeping all of the changes. While 42% of those who responded wanted to the street put back to the way it was before the pandemic.

Around 58% of people who filled in the survey voted in favour of keeping at least some of the changes.

The findings have delighted some key figures in the town and angered others.

Tony Waterston is the chairman of campaigning group – St Andrews Space for Cycling club.

“I think the results will be very valuable for the future, because they were very positive about a number of things.

“I think it was a positive report for walkers, cyclists, the disabled and people with buggies, but it will still allow cars to come and go.

Chair of St Andrews Space for Cycling, Tony Waterston, at South Street, St Andrews, in January. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

“I think there has always been the impression that people in St Andrews don’t want any change, and that the majority were against a reduction of parking spaces. But this shows that that isn’t an overwhelming view.

“I think many other people are attracted to the idea of the wider pavements and the ability to freely walk up and down without it being very crowded.

“It will make it more pleasant generally, slow down the traffic, and provide more cycle parking. And if it’s a more pleasant place, people may decide to leave their cars behind.”

He added: “I hope that the council pays a lot of attention to this and follows it through.”

What bits of South Street do people like the best?

In the consultation, The Criterion extended pavement space was the intervention most used by those who filled in the survey.

However, the extended pavement at Janettas was voted the most liked.

In addition:

  • 184 people called for more parking spaces
  • 47 suggested the street become for pedestrians only
  • 20 called for the build-outs to be extended for the whole length of South Street
  • 38 people pointed to the need for more disabled parking on South Street

Many said traffic and parking needed to improve, however.

Eric Milne is the owner of Fisher & Donaldson bakery in St Andrews.

He previously expressed frustration at lack of parking spaces on South Street.

“We have a different kind of population in St Andrews. People come here to retire,” he said.

“Some of them are cyclists, obviously, but the bulk of them are getting older and older. They want to still support the town centre but they’re being forced elsewhere.

“People don’t come into towns to sit on the benches and walk around the streets and look at nice drain covers, streets or signage. They come for the shops – you have to protect the shops.”

Tags

Conversation

Editor's Picks

Most Commented