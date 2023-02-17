‘Our love will last forever’: Wife’s tribute to Fife firefighter and dad of twins who died after Jenners fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Our love will last forever’: Wife’s tribute to Fife firefighter and dad of twins who died after Jenners fire

By Alasdair Clark
February 17 2023, 12.01am Updated: February 17 2023, 6.03am
Fife firefighter Barry Martin and his family
Barry, his wife Shelley and sons Oliver and Daniel, and Barry in his firefighting gear. Image: Sottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS)

The wife of a Fife firefighter who died after a fire at the former Jenners store in Edinburgh says her family’s love for him “will last forever”.

Dad-of-two Barry Martin, from Rosyth, died on January 27 from injuries sustained during the blaze at the former department store earlier that week.

Speaking for the first time ahead of his funeral on Friday, Shelley, 36, said she felt “utterly privileged” to have been his wife.

The couple shared eight-year-old twins Oliver and Daniel.

His family will be joined by firefighters from across the country during a service at St Giles’ Cathedral in the capital.

‘Our sons could not have wished for a more loving father’

Members of the public wishing to pay tribute to the 37-year-old are being asked to line the Royal Mile from noon as the cortege makes its way to the cathedral.

Shelley said: “Our sons could not have wished for a more loving and attentive father.

“He was a busy dad, transporting our sons to their various activities, and being there for them.

“I felt utterly privileged to be his wife throughout our life together and always will.”

Barry Martin, 37, with his sons Oliver and Daniel. Image: SFRS
Barry with eight-year-old twins Oliver and Daniel. Image: SFRS

Describing her husband, she added: “Barry was motivated, proud, and driven to be the best he could be, for himself, for his family, for his colleagues, and for the community and wider public.

“Being there for people, during their time of greatest need, meant everything to him in his career.

“Our love, admiration and respect for him will last forever.”

Barry lived in Rosyth with his family. Image: SFRS

Before joining the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), Barry ran his own pest control company with Shelley.

Passionate about health and fitness, he also had a particular interest in the tattoo industry.

The couple lived in Rosyth but Barry was based at McDonald Road Community Fire Station in Edinburgh and was part of the blue watch.

Minute’s silence for Fife firefighter

Firefighters from the watch in all Edinburgh stations will be stood down on Friday to allow them to attend the service.

SFRS Interim Chief Officer Ross Haggart said: “Our thoughts remain very firmly with Barry Martin’s family as we plan to come together at St Giles’ Cathedral to pay our respects.

“Barry was a much-loved husband, father, son and friend to many.

Edinburgh Jenner's Fire
Hundreds of emergency crews attended the fire at Jenners. Image: Alamy live news

“His blue watch colleagues and the wider service will ensure that Barry’s selfless duty will never be forgotten.”

The funeral comes after fire service personnel fell silent on Monday, when a minute’s silence was observed to pause and reflect on Barry’s life and sacrifice.

That silence reached the earthquake disaster area of Turkey, where firefighters from the UK International Search and Rescue Team took time to remember their fallen colleague.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented