‘Our love will last forever’: Wife’s tribute to Fife firefighter and dad of twins who died after Jenners fire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The wife of a Fife firefighter who died after a fire at the former Jenners store in Edinburgh says her family’s love for him “will last forever”.

Dad-of-two Barry Martin, from Rosyth, died on January 27 from injuries sustained during the blaze at the former department store earlier that week.

Speaking for the first time ahead of his funeral on Friday, Shelley, 36, said she felt “utterly privileged” to have been his wife.

The couple shared eight-year-old twins Oliver and Daniel.

His family will be joined by firefighters from across the country during a service at St Giles’ Cathedral in the capital.

‘Our sons could not have wished for a more loving father’

Members of the public wishing to pay tribute to the 37-year-old are being asked to line the Royal Mile from noon as the cortege makes its way to the cathedral.

Shelley said: “Our sons could not have wished for a more loving and attentive father.

“He was a busy dad, transporting our sons to their various activities, and being there for them.

“I felt utterly privileged to be his wife throughout our life together and always will.”

Describing her husband, she added: “Barry was motivated, proud, and driven to be the best he could be, for himself, for his family, for his colleagues, and for the community and wider public.

“Being there for people, during their time of greatest need, meant everything to him in his career.

“Our love, admiration and respect for him will last forever.”

Before joining the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), Barry ran his own pest control company with Shelley.

Passionate about health and fitness, he also had a particular interest in the tattoo industry.

The couple lived in Rosyth but Barry was based at McDonald Road Community Fire Station in Edinburgh and was part of the blue watch.

Minute’s silence for Fife firefighter

Firefighters from the watch in all Edinburgh stations will be stood down on Friday to allow them to attend the service.

SFRS Interim Chief Officer Ross Haggart said: “Our thoughts remain very firmly with Barry Martin’s family as we plan to come together at St Giles’ Cathedral to pay our respects.

“Barry was a much-loved husband, father, son and friend to many.

“His blue watch colleagues and the wider service will ensure that Barry’s selfless duty will never be forgotten.”

The funeral comes after fire service personnel fell silent on Monday, when a minute’s silence was observed to pause and reflect on Barry’s life and sacrifice.

That silence reached the earthquake disaster area of Turkey, where firefighters from the UK International Search and Rescue Team took time to remember their fallen colleague.