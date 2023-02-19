Man, 22, and teenager, 15, charged following a ‘disturbance’ in St Andrews

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man and a teenage boy have been charged following a “disturbance” in St Andrews on Friday night.

The incident took place on Market Street just before 10pm.

A 22-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital but was later arrested and charged in connection with the incident alongside a 15-year-old male.

Police have sent a report to the Procurator Fiscal.

Disturbance in St Andrews

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 9.50pm on Friday, February 17, police were called to a report of a disturbance in Market Street, St Andrews.

“Officers attended and a 22-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

“He was later arrested and charged along with a 15-year-old male in connection with the incident.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”