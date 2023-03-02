In pictures: Tayside and Fife kids bring characters to life for World Book Day in years gone by

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

World Book Day has been celebrated since 1997.

Its main aim is to encourage children to explore the pleasures of books and reading by providing them with the opportunity to have a book of their own.

It was originally founded on April 23, Shakespeare’s birthday, but has since migrated backwards, now falling in early March.

From school parties to dress-up competitions, the costumes that’ve been created across Courier Country over the years to mark World Book Day have been creative and lots of fun.

World Book Day is upon us again.

Is your little bookworm in any of these photos we found in our archives?

Here are the pupils at Inverkeilor Primary School who dressed up as some of their favourite book characters in 2006.

Head teacher Jenny Milne also organised a sponsored read for the pupils to help raise funds for the school.

Our picture shows the Primary 1-2 class checking out their books.

Craigiebarns Nursery School

The costume thing can be burdensome for parents, especially at 9pm when their child comes out with: “It’s World Book Day tomorrow, can you make me a BFG costume?”

Netmums.com lists ‘114 easy World Book Day costumes for 2023’ from Bob the Builder to Fantastic Mr Fox and the Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Staff and youngsters made it look easy at Craigiebarns Nursery School back in 2010.

Downfield Primary School

It might be an extra unwelcome hassle for parents already having to balance work with the school run, but the day has a purpose.

World Book Day provides the chance to inspire and encourage a life-long love of reading by helping them to discover the magic within the pages.

Downfield Primary School held a costume parade in 2012 to celebrate featuring everyone from Desperate Dan and Mr Tumble to Cruella De Vil.

Gowriehill Primary School

Gowriehill Primary School pupils in Dundee dressed as pirates in 2012.

They had been studying pirates and tales of the high seas all week for World Book Day.

The pupils collected over 500 books for the Tele’s Born and Read campaign which exceeded all expectations when it launched with the goal of getting thousands more books into the hands of Dundee kids.

Claypotts Castle

World Book Day annually sees youngsters (and adults) dress up as pirates, magicians, wizards, dragons and princesses as they mimic their favourite paperback characters.

Can you spot anyone familiar in our pictures from Claypotts Castle Primary School celebrating World Book Day in 2013?

Ballumbie Primary School, Dundee

Look at all those costumes!

Staff and pupils alike dressed up for World Book Day at Ballumbie Primary in 2013.

From superheroes to princesses, some of the world’s best literary characters can be seen!

Disney princesses

The rise of the Kindle phenomenon prompted fears that children would turn away from books, but research shows they still prefer pages to pixels.

Among those on the floor were Ballumbie PS pupils Amy Stewart, Abbie Tucker and Cara Nicols who were dressed as Snow White, Rapunzel, and Merida.

Special guests

The day is a great opportunity for authors of course, with many ready to squat on the floor amid hordes of story-hungry little ones to read them their oeuvre.

It’s a boon for local authors in particular, for example, in the north and north-east, stories have been delivered in Gaelic, Scots and Doric on World Book Day.

Author Simon Puttock gave some excellent writing advice to pupils from Airlie, Eassie, Isla and Newtyle primary schools in 2013.

While educating the kids on the importance of reading, the event would also help raise money to develop Ruthven Church, near Alyth.

St Clements Primary

These youngsters at St Clements Primary School in Dundee also held a dress-up day for World Book Day in 2013.

We love the creativity of these costumes.

Apparently spending just 10 minutes a day reading can make a crucial difference to a child’s future.

We think this lot are covered!

Ninewells Nursery, Dundee

The children from Ninewells Nursery brought their most colourful costumes to their World Book Day celebrations in 2017.

From the looks of those happy faces, they had a lot of fun.

Do you recognise anyone in this picture?

Colourful costumes

Here are some more fun costumes for World Book Day which were worn by youngsters at Carnegie Library in Dunfermline in 2019.

Noah Yates, Niamh Gibson, Bethany Hedges, Archie Mitchell, Lucas Riley and Zakk Brown enjoyed the opportunity to become some of their favourite characters.

Can you guess who they’re all meant to be?

East Wemyss Primary, Fife

Here are Olivia and Mason Beveridge dressed as the Gruffalo and Superworm!

They joined the rest of East Wemyss Primary School in finding fun costumes for the day.

Save Our Libraries!

On World Book Day 2022, kids Daryll Wilson and Vicky Guigou led a protest.

Anstruther residents were disappointed that their library remained closed despite Covid restrictions ending.

World Book Day was the perfect opportunity to call for its reopening!

Tayview Primary, Dundee

Aria McKenzie from Tayview Primary came to school dressed as the Mad Hatter in 2022.

The Alice in Wonderland character has often been a favourite costume for World Book Day due to their eccentric style.

Magical costumes

That year, Tayview Primary organised a magic-themed event with arts, crafts, and reading – as well as the dress-up competition.

Here are Kasi Marshall and Cole Reid who dressed up as Hermoine Granger and Harry Potter for the day.

