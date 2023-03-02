In pictures: Tayside and Fife kids bring characters to life for World Book Day in years gone by

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In pictures: Tayside and Fife kids bring characters to life for World Book Day in years gone by

By Kate Brown
March 2 2023, 6.00am
Ballumbie Primary School pupils Ryan O' Dwyer and George McArthur dressed up as Dennis in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
Ballumbie Primary School pupils Ryan O' Dwyer and George McArthur dressed up as Dennis in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.

World Book Day has been celebrated since 1997.

Its main aim is to encourage children to explore the pleasures of books and reading by providing them with the opportunity to have a book of their own.

It was originally founded on April 23, Shakespeare’s birthday, but has since migrated backwards, now falling in early March.

From school parties to dress-up competitions, the costumes that’ve been created across Courier Country over the years to mark World Book Day have been creative and lots of fun.

World Book Day is upon us again.

Is your little bookworm in any of these photos we found in our archives?

Sponsored stories

Inverkeilor Primary School pupils in 2006.
Inverkeilor Primary School pupils in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.

Here are the pupils at Inverkeilor Primary School who dressed up as some of their favourite book characters in 2006.

Head teacher Jenny Milne also organised a sponsored read for the pupils to help raise funds for the school.

Our picture shows the Primary 1-2 class checking out their books.

Craigiebarns Nursery School

Craigiebarns Nursery School youngsters dressed to impress for World Book Day.
Craigiebarns Nursery School. Image: DC Thomson.

The costume thing can be burdensome for parents, especially at 9pm when their child comes out with: “It’s World Book Day tomorrow, can you make me a BFG costume?”

Netmums.com lists ‘114 easy World Book Day costumes for 2023’ from Bob the Builder to Fantastic Mr Fox and the Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Staff and youngsters made it look easy at Craigiebarns Nursery School back in 2010.

Downfield Primary School

Pupils dressed up for World Book Day at Downfield Primary School in 2012.
Downfield Primary School in 2012. Image: DC Thomson.

It might be an extra unwelcome hassle for parents already having to balance work with the school run, but the day has a purpose.

World Book Day provides the chance to inspire and encourage a life-long love of reading by helping them to discover the magic within the pages.

Downfield Primary School held a costume parade in 2012 to celebrate featuring everyone from Desperate Dan and Mr Tumble to Cruella De Vil.

Gowriehill Primary School

Kaydee Jeffrey dressed as a pirate for World Book Day.
Kaydee Jeffrey pictured with some books collected by Gowriehill Primary pupils. Image: DC Thomson.

Gowriehill Primary School pupils in Dundee dressed as pirates in 2012.

They had been studying pirates and tales of the high seas all week for World Book Day.

The pupils collected over 500 books for the Tele’s Born and Read campaign which exceeded all expectations when it launched with the goal of getting thousands more books into the hands of Dundee kids.

Claypotts Castle

Claypotts Castle Primary School. Image: DC Thomson.

World Book Day annually sees youngsters (and adults) dress up as pirates, magicians, wizards, dragons and princesses as they mimic their favourite paperback characters.

Can you spot anyone familiar in our pictures from Claypotts Castle Primary School celebrating World Book Day in 2013?

Ballumbie Primary School, Dundee

Children from Ballumbie Primary School.
Children from Ballumbie Primary School. Image: DC Thomson.

Look at all those costumes!

Staff and pupils alike dressed up for World Book Day at Ballumbie Primary in 2013.

From superheroes to princesses, some of the world’s best literary characters can be seen!

Disney princesses

Ballumbie Primary pupils Amy Stewart, Abbie Tucker and Cara Nicols dressed up for World Book Day.
Ballumbie Primary pupils Amy Stewart, Abbie Tucker and Cara Nicols. 2013. Image: DC Thomson.

The rise of the Kindle phenomenon prompted fears that children would turn away from books, but research shows they still prefer pages to pixels.

Among those on the floor were Ballumbie PS pupils Amy Stewart, Abbie Tucker and Cara Nicols who were dressed as Snow White, Rapunzel, and Merida.

Special guests

Writer Simon Puttock giving advice to pupils.
Writer Simon Puttock giving advice to pupils. 2013. Image: DC Thomson.

The day is a great opportunity for authors of course, with many ready to squat on the floor amid hordes of story-hungry little ones to read them their oeuvre.

It’s a boon for local authors in particular, for example, in the north and north-east, stories have been delivered in Gaelic, Scots and Doric on World Book Day.

Author Simon Puttock gave some excellent writing advice to pupils from Airlie, Eassie, Isla and Newtyle primary schools in 2013.

While educating the kids on the importance of reading, the event would also help raise money to develop Ruthven Church, near Alyth.

St Clements Primary

St Clements Primary youngsters in 2013. Image: Supplied.

These youngsters at St Clements Primary School in Dundee also held a dress-up day for World Book Day in 2013.

We love the creativity of these costumes.

Apparently spending just 10 minutes a day reading can make a crucial difference to a child’s future.

We think this lot are covered!

Ninewells Nursery, Dundee

Ninewells Nursery youngsters in 2017. Image: DC Thomson.

The children from Ninewells Nursery brought their most colourful costumes to their World Book Day celebrations in 2017.

From the looks of those happy faces, they had a lot of fun.

Do you recognise anyone in this picture?

Colourful costumes

Youngsters dressed up for World Book Day at Carnegie Library in 2019
Youngsters dressed up for World Book Day at Carnegie Library in 2019. Image: DC Thomson.

Here are some more fun costumes for World Book Day which were worn by youngsters at Carnegie Library in Dunfermline in 2019.

Noah Yates, Niamh Gibson, Bethany Hedges, Archie Mitchell, Lucas Riley and Zakk Brown enjoyed the opportunity to become some of their favourite characters.

Can you guess who they’re all meant to be?

East Wemyss Primary, Fife

Olivia and Mason Beveridge in 2021. Image: DC Thomson.

Here are Olivia and Mason Beveridge dressed as the Gruffalo and Superworm!

They joined the rest of East Wemyss Primary School in finding fun costumes for the day.

Save Our Libraries!

2022. Image: DC Thomson.

On World Book Day 2022, kids Daryll Wilson and Vicky Guigou led a protest.

Anstruther residents were disappointed that their library remained closed despite Covid restrictions ending.

World Book Day was the perfect opportunity to call for its reopening!

Tayview Primary, Dundee

Aria McKenzie 2022. Image: DC Thomson.

Aria McKenzie from Tayview Primary came to school dressed as the Mad Hatter in 2022.

The Alice in Wonderland character has often been a favourite costume for World Book Day due to their eccentric style.

Magical costumes

Kasi Marshall and Cole Reid in 2022. Image: DC Thomson.

That year, Tayview Primary organised a magic-themed event with arts, crafts, and reading – as well as the dress-up competition.

Here are Kasi Marshall and Cole Reid who dressed up as Hermoine Granger and Harry Potter for the day.

World Book Day pictures 2023

World Book Day has clearly been loved across Courier Country these past few years, and we look forward to seeing this year’s costumes too.

In fact, we want to see what your child is dressing up as for World Book Day 2023 so we can share it with our readers!

Send in your photo to feature in the Evening Telegraph as well as online and our favourite costume from the pictures sent in will win a £50 book voucher.

Entry details can be found here.

