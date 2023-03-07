Inspectors raise ‘serious concerns’ over cleaning at Burntisland care home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Inspectors raise ‘serious concerns’ over cleaning at Burntisland care home

By Matteo Bell
March 7 2023, 1.17pm
Links View care home. Image: Google Maps
Links View care home. Image: Google Maps

Inspectors have raised “serious concerns” over sanitation at a Burntisland care home after finding issues with cleaning and PPE disposal.

Links View, which is owned and operated by Fairfield Care Scotland, was given a weak rating for wellbeing after an unannounced visit by the Care Inspectorate.

According to a report, inspectors found toilets and en-suite bathrooms in the home “were not consistently clean”.

It also found inconsistencies in how staff disposed of PPE.

‘Serious concerns’ raised around cleaning of toilets and shared equipment

The report states: “We could not be confident people were being protected from the spread of infection.

“Staff’s knowledge in disposing of the PPE was not consistent.

“We had serious concerns about some of the cleaning practices within the home, particularly relating to toilets and shared equipment.

“People were at risk of potential harm due to poor infection and prevention practices.”

Handling of medicine at the care home was also slammed by the watchdog.

Inspectors discovered medication mistakes and omissions often went unnoticed, raising concerns over whether residents were being given the right drugs.

They also saw medication which was no longer needed kept on site.

‘Poor management of controlled drugs’ at Links View

The report said: “We found poor management of controlled drugs and medication
that was no longer required.

“This meant medication systems were unsafe and putting people at risk.”

Links View care home, owned by Fairfield Care Scotland. Image: Google Maps

The watchdog has now laid out requirements for the care home which must be met ahead of the next inspection.

They include introducing an enhanced cleaning schedule with quality assurance checks, sticking strictly to infection control practices and ensuring internal premises are tidy.

Management have also been told to keep better records of administered medication and to make sure that staff who handle medication are confident and competent.

Care home praised for staff ‘warmth and kindness’

Despite the criticism, other aspects of care at Links View were praised by the inspectors.

Staff were seen handling residents with “warmth and kindness” and the families of those staying at the care home said they felt listened to and informed.

The Burntisland care home also scored fairly in other areas, receiving an adequate rating on leadership, staff and setting and a good rating for care and support.

The report adds: “Staff told us that they felt they worked well together as a team and that they did a good job at meeting peoples basic care needs.

“Staff also told us that they wished they had more time to spend with residents doing activities and having more meaningful interactions.

“This demonstrated to us a staff team that valued the importance of developing skills to better meet people’s outcomes.”

Fairfield Care Scotland declined to comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Links View care home. Image: Google Maps
Disappointment as £11m plan for new Fife health centres hit by major funding delay
Links View care home. Image: Google Maps
Fife man told partner 'just go to sleep' as he blocked her nose and…
Links View care home. Image: Google Maps
Fife's teacher staffing 'crisis' as council advertises for 7 maths teachers and 10 CDT…
Links View care home. Image: Google Maps
Schoolgirl knocked out during shocking Kirkcaldy High attack as woman yells ‘kick her in…
Links View care home. Image: Google Maps
Murderer who strangled and stabbed Fife teen Karen Dewar to death has freedom bid…
Links View care home. Image: Google Maps
Probe as man's body found in Fife river
Links View care home. Image: Google Maps
Fife restaurant worker detained after killing friend amid mafia delusions
Links View care home. Image: Google Maps
Tayside teacher on trial accused of sexual assault during Salvation Army band shows
Louise Russell and David Christopher will walk the North Coast 500 later this year.
Cupar couple's vow to help others after losing son and daughter within a year
Links View care home. Image: Google Maps
Huge success for Fife Whisky Festival after nearly 800 festivalgoers descend on Cupar's Corn…

Most Read

1
Links View care home. Image: Google Maps
Probe as man’s body found in Fife river
2
Links View care home. Image: Google Maps
Family-run Perthshire coach business to close after more than 50 years
3
Links View care home. Image: Google Maps
Schoolgirl knocked out during shocking Kirkcaldy High attack as woman yells ‘kick her in…
4
Links View care home. Image: Google Maps
Former Costa Coffee in Carnoustie to be auctioned
5
Links View care home. Image: Google Maps
Murderer who strangled and stabbed Fife teen Karen Dewar to death has freedom bid…
6
Links View care home. Image: Google Maps
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
7
Links View care home. Image: Google Maps
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
8
Louise Russell and David Christopher will walk the North Coast 500 later this year.
Cupar couple’s vow to help others after losing son and daughter within a year
9
Links View care home. Image: Google Maps
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
10
Links View care home. Image: Google Maps
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued

More from The Courier

Links View care home. Image: Google Maps
5 Dunfermline v Falkirk talking points as Dunfermline put one hand on League One…
Links View care home. Image: Google Maps
Arbroath WIN Ricky Little red card appeal
Links View care home. Image: Google Maps
Referee Willie Collum had no reason to believe football star got deliberately booked in…
Links View care home. Image: Google Maps
Disappointment as £11m plan for new Fife health centres hit by major funding delay
Links View care home. Image: Google Maps
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP opposition is enjoying spectacle of leadership contest – but they are…
Links View care home. Image: Google Maps
Anger as government cash for tackling attainment gap in Dundee used to balance council's…
Links View care home. Image: Google Maps
Fife man told partner 'just go to sleep' as he blocked her nose and…
Sewage in Aberfeldy.
Toilet etiquette reminder after 'distressing' sewage floods Aberfeldy street
Links View care home. Image: Google Maps
Who do YOU want as next first minister of Scotland ... and what should…
Ardler Primary in Dundee.
How Dundee primary schools 'avoided extreme dip' in performance during pandemic

Editor's Picks

Most Commented