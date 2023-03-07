Inspectors raise ‘serious concerns’ over cleaning at Burntisland care home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inspectors have raised “serious concerns” over sanitation at a Burntisland care home after finding issues with cleaning and PPE disposal.

Links View, which is owned and operated by Fairfield Care Scotland, was given a weak rating for wellbeing after an unannounced visit by the Care Inspectorate.

According to a report, inspectors found toilets and en-suite bathrooms in the home “were not consistently clean”.

It also found inconsistencies in how staff disposed of PPE.

‘Serious concerns’ raised around cleaning of toilets and shared equipment

The report states: “We could not be confident people were being protected from the spread of infection.

“Staff’s knowledge in disposing of the PPE was not consistent.

“We had serious concerns about some of the cleaning practices within the home, particularly relating to toilets and shared equipment.

“People were at risk of potential harm due to poor infection and prevention practices.”

Handling of medicine at the care home was also slammed by the watchdog.

Inspectors discovered medication mistakes and omissions often went unnoticed, raising concerns over whether residents were being given the right drugs.

They also saw medication which was no longer needed kept on site.

‘Poor management of controlled drugs’ at Links View

The report said: “We found poor management of controlled drugs and medication

that was no longer required.

“This meant medication systems were unsafe and putting people at risk.”

The watchdog has now laid out requirements for the care home which must be met ahead of the next inspection.

They include introducing an enhanced cleaning schedule with quality assurance checks, sticking strictly to infection control practices and ensuring internal premises are tidy.

Management have also been told to keep better records of administered medication and to make sure that staff who handle medication are confident and competent.

Care home praised for staff ‘warmth and kindness’

Despite the criticism, other aspects of care at Links View were praised by the inspectors.

Staff were seen handling residents with “warmth and kindness” and the families of those staying at the care home said they felt listened to and informed.

The Burntisland care home also scored fairly in other areas, receiving an adequate rating on leadership, staff and setting and a good rating for care and support.

The report adds: “Staff told us that they felt they worked well together as a team and that they did a good job at meeting peoples basic care needs.

“Staff also told us that they wished they had more time to spend with residents doing activities and having more meaningful interactions.

“This demonstrated to us a staff team that valued the importance of developing skills to better meet people’s outcomes.”

Fairfield Care Scotland declined to comment.