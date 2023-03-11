Woman left trapped in car after crash in Kirkcaldy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman was left trapped and needed rescued from a car following a crash in Kirkcaldy town centre.

Several emergency services were called to Nicol Street shortly before 7.30am on Saturday.

The road has been closed by police, who remain at the scene, as investigations are carried out.

Two cars were involved in the incident.

Woman left trapped in car

Two fire service crews were called to the scene and had to rescue a woman from one of the vehicles after she became trapped inside.

She was then left in the care of the ambulance service and taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 7.28am from the ambulance to reports of an RTC involving two cars.

“One adult female was trapped inside one of the vehicles.

“Two crews were sent, one from Kirkcaldy and one from Burntisland.

“They set up and used equipment to release the casualty from the vehicle.

“They were then taken out and taken to ambulance crews.

“We left the scene at 8.33am.”

Road closed

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance following a crash which happened on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy at around 7.20am on Saturday.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and the road is currently closed.”