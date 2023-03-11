Woman left trapped in car after crash in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Woman left trapped in car after crash in Kirkcaldy

By Emma Duncan
March 11 2023, 9.42am Updated: March 11 2023, 10.14am
Police on the scene on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Police on the scene on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.

A woman was left trapped and needed rescued from a car following a crash in Kirkcaldy town centre.

Several emergency services were called to Nicol Street shortly before 7.30am on Saturday.

The road has been closed by police, who remain at the scene, as investigations are carried out.

Two cars were involved in the incident.

Woman left trapped in car

Two fire service crews were called to the scene and had to rescue a woman from one of the vehicles after she became trapped inside.

She was then left in the care of the ambulance service and taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 7.28am from the ambulance to reports of an RTC involving two cars.

“One adult female was trapped inside one of the vehicles.

Nicol Street, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View.

“Two crews were sent, one from Kirkcaldy and one from Burntisland.

“They set up and used equipment to release the casualty from the vehicle.

“They were then taken out and taken to ambulance crews.

“We left the scene at 8.33am.”

Road closed

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance following a crash which happened on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy at around 7.20am on Saturday.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and the road is currently closed.”

