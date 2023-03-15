Blues troubadour Dave Arcari returning to Kirkcaldy for first gig there in 16 years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scots alternative blues musician Dave Arcari is returning to his old stomping ground of Kirkcaldy for his first gig there in 16 years.

The former Summerfield Blues and Radiotones singer and guitarist will play the King’s Live Lounge on March 24.

And he will be supported by local singer songwriter Kenneth Anthony Morton.

Arcari has just completed a run of shows across the UK and Finland.

And he is also a finalist in the UK Blues Federation’s UK Blues Awards 2023, with the results announced next month.

Slowly returning to touring after pandemic

Things are slowly getting back to normal for the full-time touring musician following the restrictions of the Covid pandemic.

He said: “The effects of the pandemic combined with Brexit and ongoing travel restrictions has made the return to my usual touring territories in Europe and the USA slower than we’d hoped.

“I lost three USA tours and my last visa expired during the pandemic.

“So, it’s looking like it will be next year before I pick up where I left off in the States.”

Summerfield Blues well-known in Fife

Originally from Glasgow, Arcari moved to the Lang Toun in 1985 for a communications studies course at the then named Kirkcaldy Tech.

He started his first band Summerfield Blues, which became well-known locally.

Arcari then moved to London but reformed the band on his return to the town two years later.

He also opened a recording studio, which operated until he moved away in 1995.

Summerfield Blues split the following year.

Subsequently, he went on to form pioneering alt blues group Radiotones and became a full-time songwriter and touring artist.

Eighth solo album

Dave Arcari’s last solo Kirkcaldy gig was at the Acoustic Music Club in January 2007.

The coming months see Arcari playing festivals in Romania, Estonia, as well as the UK.

Other tour dates are also lined up in Germany and Finland.

And he is also writing material for his eighth full-length solo album.

Doors to the Kirkcaldy Show open at 7pm.