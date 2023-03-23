Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers will face a seven-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on the A985 in west Fife.

Resurfacing works are taking place near Limekilns from Thursday (March 23) until next Tuesday.

The road will be closed between 7pm and 6.30am on Thursday, Friday and Monday night.

No work will take place on Saturday or Sunday night.

Map of diversion

During the works – being carried out by Bear Scotland, on behalf of Transport Scotland – a signed diversion will be in place between the Cairneyhill roundabout and the Kings Road roundabout.

Drivers will be diverted along the A944, onto the A907, then at the Sinclair Gardens roundabout onto the A823, before travelling along the B980.

Tommy Deans, Bear Scotland’s south-east network manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will address and repair defects in the road surface such as potholes and cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“It is essential for the safety of the workforce that we close the carriageway during these works, however, we’ve scheduled this during overnight hours to minimise any disruption.”

Drivers in the area are encouraged to check the Traffic Scotland website for any delays before travelling.