New Fife school dinner menus being developed as pupils demand more Chinese and Italian food – and more chips!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

New Fife school dinner menus being developed as pupils demand more Chinese and Italian food – and more chips!

Portion sizes are also being looked at after two thirds of pupils surveyed said they felt hungry after eating a school dinner.

By Claire Warrender
Fife Council is developing new school dinners menus
A quarter of pupils said the variety on food on offer was poor.

Fife Council is to experiment with new school dinner menus after pupils called for more variety.

Youngsters said they wanted to see more Chinese, Italian and American food, especially chips, on their lunch plates.

And they also want bigger portions, with almost two thirds of pupils saying they felt hungry at the end of the day after eating a school meal.

Pupils at Beath and Lochgelly high schools were surveyed in 2019, before the Covid pandemic hit.

The results of the consultation are now being worked on.

And once new menus are complete, parents will be invited into schools for tasting sessions so they know what’s on offer.

Requests for more burgers, pasta and noodles

At present, Fife high school pupils can choose a set menu offering two courses for £2.40.

Or they can pick from a cafeteria menu of filled rolls, panini, pizza and baked potatoes.

Of those surveyed at Beath and Lochgelly high schools, 53% said they had a school meal most days.

Many of them requested more burgers, pizza, pasta, rice or noodles.

Pupils were asked what else they would like on the menu.

Portion sizes were another issue, with 60% saying they felt hungry at the end of the day after eating a school dinner.

That compared to 45% of those buying food at a local shop and 23% of those having a packed lunch.

Almost 60% of pupils at the two schools rated the taste of food on offer as adequate or poor, with just 28% saying it was good or very good.

Meanwhile, only 27% said the variety was good or very good, and 34% approved of the portion sizes.

New Fife school dinner will still be nutritious

Fife Council’s facilities management head, Tariq Ditta, said the food on offer at both schools was generally well received.

He added, however: “The service is developing new menu offerings and is largely receptive and responsive to the needs and wants of pupils and parents.”

Mr Ditta also gave an assurance that all new meals would still meet 14 nutritional standards laid down by the Scottish Government.

These include ensuring deep fried food is limited to no more than three portions a week.

Education spokeswoman agrees with pupils’ views

Fife Council’s education spokeswoman Kathleen Leslie welcomed the survey results.

She said: “If that’s what the kids are saying, I would agree with them.

Kathleen Leslie called Nicola Sturgeon a drooling hag
Conservative councillor Kathleen Leslie agrees with pupils on new school dinners.

“The variety is often not very good and we need to modernise when it comes to school dinners.

“When I was at school we would get bog standard mince and potatoes and things like that.

“But now more people are vegetarian and religious requirements also need to be taken into account.

“If pupils are still hungry, is it because they’re not enjoying what’s on their plate or because there’s not enough of it?

“It’s important we get their views because they’re the ones eating it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Abuse Picture shows; Greg Tipling. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 24/03/2023
Fife man threatened to send woman's sex video to son's school
Cowdenbeath Railway Station. Image; Google Maps
Railway line through Fife closed due to child on the line
Grand National winner One For Arthur with Kinross trainer Lucinda Russell. Image: Ian Rutherford/PA Wire.
Kinross based Grand National winner One For Arthur dies
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Banned driver Picture shows; Shea Donnelly. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook Date; 24/03/2023
Banned Fife driver who led police on 110mph chase is caught back behind wheel
Yasmine Petrie who works at The Adamson in St Andrews will be serving up plenty of drinks during St Andrews Cocktail Week. Image: DC Thomson
Your guide to nailing St Andrews Cocktail Week, making the most of the offers…
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.
Meet the woman working 9-5 to bring Dolly Parton's free book scheme to Fife…
Steve Brown's images capture the late Taylor Hawkins at his pounding best back in 2011. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Photographer shares rare images of Taylor Hawkins and Foo Fighters rocking T in the…
The "March to the Meadows" saw climate lovers make pleas on the behalf of Fife's wildlife. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Protesters call for wildflower verges to line St Andrews roads to help protect local…
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the opening of the new NTC at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Scottish Government.
£33m National Treatment Centre for orthopaedics opens in Fife
The Bawbee Bridge traffic lights have been in place for nine months
Bid to get Leven moving with plans to remove Bawbee Bridge traffic lights and…

Most Read

1
Scott and Amanda plan to step back after more than 20 years, and have put the pub up for sale. Image: Paul Reid.
Angus pub for sale as owners to step back after more than 20 years
2
2
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealing Picture shows; George Crone and Max Donovan. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 23/03/2023
Perth dealer caught in £100k heroin operation is ordered to pay back £1
3
Michael Sheldon. Image: Police Scotland
Family of missing Glasgow person, Michael Sheldon, informed after body found in the Bridge…
4
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Banned driver Picture shows; Shea Donnelly. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook Date; 24/03/2023
Banned Fife driver who led police on 110mph chase is caught back behind wheel
5
Police vehicles outside White's Bar. Image: Supplied
Dundee street cordoned off after incident in city pub
6
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
7
The Portcullis suddenly closed its doors in February. Image: Google
New tenant search launched after sudden closure of popular Arbroath pub
8
Police at the back of the Keillor Centre in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after Dundee city centre assault
9
An Openreach engineer upgrading broadband.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife
10
Henry White, 57, died in Oakley. Image: Police Scotland
Man who died in Fife village named as 35-year-old charged

More from The Courier

Newton Road, Carnoustie. Image: Google Maps
Man, 42, killed in Carnoustie crash after vehicle collides with wall
The Glen Affric tartan is the oldest in Scotland. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.
Scotland's oldest tartan discovered in Highlands peat bog to go on display at V&A…
The Scottish Greens say it could be a "problem" if Kate Forbes becomes first minister. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Fife Green MSP says Kate Forbes becoming first minister would be a 'problem' for…
2
Dale Hilson has praised Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien for penning a new deal. Image: SNS
Dale Hilson believes Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien has 'led from the front' in signing…
David Lowson who has died aged 102. Image: Sheena MacDonald-Lowson
Direct descendant of Carnoustie's founding father dies aged 102
Our Rab has been suffering from very painful feet.
RAB MCNEIL: My feet have been killing me
Spring is on its way, despite the snow showers.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The spring colours are peeping out now
Community First UK Chief executive Pauline Lockhart. Image: Paul Reid.
Community supermarket with discounted food plans to open in every Angus town
Dundee sheltered housing residents, Pat and Stuart Brown have had their service charge rise by 69% in the past two years. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee elderly housing complex residents furious over 'unacceptable' service charge hike
IED Training Solutions MD and former Royal Marines Commando Ian Clark (right) presents the cheque to Danny Egan of RMA - The Royal Marines Charity. Image: IED Training Solutions
Angus firm fulfils promise to Royal Marines Charity with £4,370 donation

Editor's Picks

Most Commented