Reece Rodger: Searchers urged to ‘plan for conditions’ as hundreds set to join hunt for missing Fife man

Police are urging hundreds of people expected to join the search for missing Fife man Reece Rodger this weekend to plan for conditions.

It is a fortnight on Saturday since the 28-year-old was last seen by friends during a camping trip on the northern shore of Loch Rannoch, near Killichonan, in Perthshire.

With the exception of two possible sightings of a man matching Reece’s description in the hours after, no trace of him has been found.

That is despite the efforts of searches from the air, police divers, dogs and mountain rescue teams.

Relatives now say they are expecting hundreds of people to join searches for Reece on Saturday as the effort to find him continues.

In a statement issued on Friday, Inspector Stephen Gray from Police Scotland said: “I would like to thank the family and friends of Reece who have assisted in searches to date.

Difficult terrain and open water

“I would ask anyone planning to attend searches this weekend to remain safe and plan for the conditions.

“The terrain can be difficult with open water and changeable weather conditions and we want to ensure everyone remains safe.”

He has issued a fresh appeal for anyone with information on Reece’s whereabouts to come forward.

He added: “Despite extensive inquiries, rigorous searches in the local area and previous appeals we have not been able to trace Reece.

“As time goes on concerns are growing and we are again appealing to anyone who saw Reece or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.

“I would appeal to anyone who was travelling on the B846 between 11pm on March 18 and 7am on March 19 and who may have witnessed anyone or who may have dashcam footage which could assist us to get in touch.”

Reece, from Rosyth, is described as 6ft tall and of medium build with dark hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black long-sleeved T-shirt with distinctive white letters on both sleeves spelling out MA STRUM, black jogging bottoms and black wellington boots.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1348 of March 19.