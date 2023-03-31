New pictures show progress of Cameron Bridge railway station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

New pictures show progress of Cameron Bridge railway station

The two-platform facility is due to open in 2024.

By Laura Devlin
New pictures show the Cameron Bridge Station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
New pictures show the Cameron Bridge Station taking shape. Image: Network Rail

New pictures have revealed progress on the new Cameron Bridge railway station in Fife.

Engineers working on the project, which is being delivered as part of the £116 million Levenmouth Rail Link, broke ground on the site in January.

Once completed, the two-platform station will serve the western end of the line connecting the communities of Cameron Bridge and Methilhill.

The station will have two platforms. Image: Network Rail

It will be the first time in five decades the two communities will be connected to the rail network.

Pictures from Network Rail show work progressing on the site, which has seen engineers using more than 5,000 tonnes of material to create the base of the two platforms.

More than 1,000 tonnes of stone recycled from the old Windygates station has also been used to create access roads to the new station, which is due to open in 2024.

The site of the new station is south-east of Windygates just off the A915.

The station is due to open in 2024. Image: Network Rail

Brian Walker, Network Rail project manager for the station works, said: “The new Cameron Bridge station is progressing really well and it is great to see the new infrastructure taking shape.

“For the local community, seeing the station coming out of the ground makes it a reality and in the coming months, people will continue to see progress with the station and the construction of the new bridge.”

Construction of the new station at Leven – the other to be created as part of the new link – began in February.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

New pictures show the Cameron Bridge Station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Fife mum's death in hospital could have been avoided, inquiry finds
New pictures show the Cameron Bridge Station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Café Inc venues: Where families can get free meals in Fife during the school…
New pictures show the Cameron Bridge Station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Reece Rodger: Searchers urged to 'plan for conditions' as hundreds set to join hunt…
The new Cottage family centre holiday home
PICTURES: The holiday home where Fife families hit by the cost of living can…
New pictures show the Cameron Bridge Station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Isle of May reopens to public after bird flu closure
New pictures show the Cameron Bridge Station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Elderly people targeted in Fife pharmacy scam
New pictures show the Cameron Bridge Station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Sensitive Murphy helps grieving families during their darkest hours
New pictures show the Cameron Bridge Station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Hollywood star Stanley Tucci and Avengers director Joe Russo to appear at Fife film…
New pictures show the Cameron Bridge Station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
East Fife stadium hosting Scottish YouTubers charity football match to raise autism awareness
Barbara has joined a Fife epilepsy support group
Fife woman who kept her epilepsy a secret turned her life around thanks to…

Most Read

1
New pictures show the Cameron Bridge Station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
New pictures show the Cameron Bridge Station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
13
3
New pictures show the Cameron Bridge Station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
New pictures show the Cameron Bridge Station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
New pictures show the Cameron Bridge Station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
12
7
New pictures show the Cameron Bridge Station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
New pictures show the Cameron Bridge Station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
5
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
New pictures show the Cameron Bridge Station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

New pictures show the Cameron Bridge Station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
JIM SPENCE: Scotland heroics should inspire Dundee United ahead of Rangers clash
New pictures show the Cameron Bridge Station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
James McPake has 'a lot of irons in the fire' at Dunfermline and responds…
New pictures show the Cameron Bridge Station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Friday court round-up — Murderer's 15th phone offence and shovel trouble
New pictures show the Cameron Bridge Station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
REBECCA BAIRD: Late-night cafes are the key to a livelier Dundee city centre
New pictures show the Cameron Bridge Station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Listen: Stooshie podcast – SNP leadership contest quiz
New pictures show the Cameron Bridge Station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Where kids can eat free or for £1 over the Easter holidays in Dundee,…
New pictures show the Cameron Bridge Station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Matty Todd wants to 'keep adding more goals' and picks his favourites after signing…
New pictures show the Cameron Bridge Station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
James McPake confirms interest from other clubs as Matty Todd signs new 3-year deal…
New pictures show the Cameron Bridge Station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
MMA fighter jailed after drunken crash into Dundee petrol pump
New pictures show the Cameron Bridge Station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Boys aged 12 and 14 charged over break-in at Dundee high school

Editor's Picks

Most Commented