New pictures show progress of Cameron Bridge railway station

New pictures have revealed progress on the new Cameron Bridge railway station in Fife.

Engineers working on the project, which is being delivered as part of the £116 million Levenmouth Rail Link, broke ground on the site in January.

Once completed, the two-platform station will serve the western end of the line connecting the communities of Cameron Bridge and Methilhill.

It will be the first time in five decades the two communities will be connected to the rail network.

Pictures from Network Rail show work progressing on the site, which has seen engineers using more than 5,000 tonnes of material to create the base of the two platforms.

More than 1,000 tonnes of stone recycled from the old Windygates station has also been used to create access roads to the new station, which is due to open in 2024.

The site of the new station is south-east of Windygates just off the A915.

Brian Walker, Network Rail project manager for the station works, said: “The new Cameron Bridge station is progressing really well and it is great to see the new infrastructure taking shape.

“For the local community, seeing the station coming out of the ground makes it a reality and in the coming months, people will continue to see progress with the station and the construction of the new bridge.”

Construction of the new station at Leven – the other to be created as part of the new link – began in February.