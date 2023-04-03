50 years of unbroken friendship for Pitteuchar’s young mums

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

50 years of unbroken friendship for Pitteuchar’s young mums

The club started in 1973 and is now celebrating 50 golden years

By Neil Henderson
Golden celebration for the members of Pitteuchar Ladies Club Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Golden celebration for the members of Pitteuchar Ladies Club Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Fifty years of support and camaraderie amongst a group of ladies from Glenrothes has been marked with a special celebration.

What started as a group of young mums in the Pitteuchar district of the former new town organising a few get togethers in 1973 has since blossomed in to a lifetime of friendship.

Their children may now have grown into adults themselves and the members of the group gone on to become grandparents and even great grandparents, but the Pitteuchar Ladies Club has remained undiminished.

Club started by young mums in 1973

Whats more, its even thriving post pandemic.

Pitteuchar Ladies celebrating their 20th anniversary back in 1993. Image: Jan McGinty.

The group originally met fortnightly at the Altyre Avenue meeting hall.

However, when Fife Council decided to dispose of the building the ladies were made ‘homeless’ after 43 years.

Fears were that the group would finally be forced to disband but saviour in the form of the Exit Community Centre meant a reprieve.

And it’s a move that, the pandemic aside, has helped the group to continue and thrive, now meeting every Tuesday without fail.

The group celebrating 30 years together. Image: Jan McGinty Date; Unknown

The group’s long-serving chairman – one of the original members – Jan McGinty, is the first to admit the club was initially just a chance to bring a few young mums with children and babies together for a social evening.

Friendship spanning 50 years

“Had you told any of us that we’s all still be meeting 50 years later we would have understandably thought you were mad,” Jan told The Courier.

“But here we are a lot older but with the same amount of friendship.”

Asked what she put the success of the club down to she said it was the sheer variety of events on the club’s social calendar.

One of the many dress up charity nights the club has hosted over the decades. Image: Jan McGinty

“We’ve always had regular trips, and lots of charity event over the decades which have always proved very popular.

“There’s been a lot of silly dressing up involved too but that had helped us raise many thousands of pounds for a whole range of charities and organisations so it’s been worthwhile too.

Golden celebration

“It’s harder to attract new members these days as everyone has got so much going on but we’ve also seen the return of some older members too which is wonderful.”

Fellow club member and vice president, Isobel Ward, who said she’s a new comer having joined in 1976 said the club has been a big part of her life.

“The club survives on PLC – pleasure, leisure and companionship, that’s the secret to its success.”

Club President Jan McGinty, third from left, with fellow members. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Many of the group’s long-standing members gathered for an afternoon tea on Saturday, as well as a little reminiscing of some of the club’s finest moments.

And asked how long it will continue – Jan gives a shrug of the shoulders and a rye smile.

“Hall closures and a pandemic didn’t stop us so I think there may just be a few more years left in us yet,”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

Paula Airzee with her partner, Reece Rodger. Image Paula Airzee / DC Thomson.
Partner of missing Fife camper Reece Rodger says family "broken" by father of two's…
Husband and wife Martin and Jo Cousland from Anstruther. Image: Police Scotland.
Locals pay tribute to "lovely" Fife parents who died in fatal crash
Edinburgh High Court.
Fife hotel worker who brutalised women faces indeterminate jail sentence
Bishop James Kennedy (Theo Verden) and Kate Kennedy (Will Press) make their way past St Andrews Castle. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as history is made at St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession
Mel Thomson rescued 76 rabbits last year. Image: Mel Thomson/Facebook
Fife rescue centre reveals rabbits crisis as some pets threatened with death or left…
Freuchie's David and Goliath 1985 Lord's triumph celebrated in new radio documentary
Kirk's lorry at the accident site. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Drunk Fife lorry driver ploughed into stationary cars at traffic lights
Emma Rosocki surprises her mum Mary and sister Kim with an early return from military duty. Image: ITV
Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as St Andrews students take part in Pride parade
Volunteers took to Loch Rannoch to help in the search for missing Reece Rodger. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Relatives describe 'loveable family boy' as people from across UK join search for Fife…

Most Read

1
Caldrum Works in St Salvador Street. Image: Google Maps
Dundee textile firm with 60 staff enters administration
2
Emma Rosocki surprises her mum Mary and sister Kim with an early return from military duty. Image: ITV
Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
3
Linda Allan death in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, could have been avoided.
Fife mum’s death in hospital could have been avoided, inquiry finds
4
The man at the centre of the storm, Jason Grant. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee and Angus College under fire in damning assessment of Jason Grant treatment
5
The A9 near Kindallachan. Image: Google Street View
Two people hospitalised and hour-long delays after crash on A9 between Dunkeld and Pitlochry
6
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Adam Handling crowned Great British Menu 2023 champion of champions
7
Freuchie’s David and Goliath 1985 Lord’s triumph celebrated in new radio documentary
8
George Boura appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth man punched dog in face during late night row with neighbours
9
Julie Cosgrove, chief executive of Caledonia Housing Association. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
Boss of housing association behind three major Dundee developments explains £25m loan in ‘most…
10
Thomson remains out of work and pursuing his next opportunity. Image: SNS
Kevin Thomson details Dundee United job blow and why he wasn’t in contention for…

More from The Courier

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: Shutterstock.
Red-card collectors St Johnstone do not have discipline problem, insists Callum Davidson, but they…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Police appeal to trace man, 25, missing from Dundee. Picture shows; Missing Dundee man . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Police appeal as concerns grow for missing Dundee man
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Police appeal after motorbike stolen from Broughty Ferry Road. Picture shows; Broughty Ferry Road . Dundee . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Police appeal after motorbike stolen on busy Dundee road
Perth ScotRail trains
Perth's railway and bus stations may finally be integrated
Kris Miller, Courier, 19/10/13. Picture today shows the exterior of Gate Church International for story about the award of a green space grant for the church.
Dundee transgender identity in schools meeting has had two venue changes due to demo…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Robber's phone and decorator banned
Dundee University life sciences building
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Now I know why Dundee University is a life sciences world leader
Alison Stodart and 18-month-old granddaughter Sophie with 'Balesy' Fleur's latest creation for the Mill of Inverarity farm shop. Image: Paul Reid
Angus 'Balesy' springs into action for Easter at local farms
Luke McCowan celebrates his goal as Dundee go 3-0 up. Image: Craig Brown/SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's perfect weekend piling pressure on leaders Queen's Park - Dark Blues…
Royal Mail Dundee East Delivery Office on Ivory Place. Image: Google Street View.
Dundee residents 'missing important letters' as post fails to arrive

Editor's Picks

Most Commented