50 years of unbroken friendship for Pitteuchar’s young mums

Fifty years of support and camaraderie amongst a group of ladies from Glenrothes has been marked with a special celebration.

What started as a group of young mums in the Pitteuchar district of the former new town organising a few get togethers in 1973 has since blossomed in to a lifetime of friendship.

Their children may now have grown into adults themselves and the members of the group gone on to become grandparents and even great grandparents, but the Pitteuchar Ladies Club has remained undiminished.

Club started by young mums in 1973

Whats more, its even thriving post pandemic.

The group originally met fortnightly at the Altyre Avenue meeting hall.

However, when Fife Council decided to dispose of the building the ladies were made ‘homeless’ after 43 years.

Fears were that the group would finally be forced to disband but saviour in the form of the Exit Community Centre meant a reprieve.

And it’s a move that, the pandemic aside, has helped the group to continue and thrive, now meeting every Tuesday without fail.

The group’s long-serving chairman – one of the original members – Jan McGinty, is the first to admit the club was initially just a chance to bring a few young mums with children and babies together for a social evening.

Friendship spanning 50 years

“Had you told any of us that we’s all still be meeting 50 years later we would have understandably thought you were mad,” Jan told The Courier.

“But here we are a lot older but with the same amount of friendship.”

Asked what she put the success of the club down to she said it was the sheer variety of events on the club’s social calendar.

“We’ve always had regular trips, and lots of charity event over the decades which have always proved very popular.

“There’s been a lot of silly dressing up involved too but that had helped us raise many thousands of pounds for a whole range of charities and organisations so it’s been worthwhile too.

Golden celebration

“It’s harder to attract new members these days as everyone has got so much going on but we’ve also seen the return of some older members too which is wonderful.”

Fellow club member and vice president, Isobel Ward, who said she’s a new comer having joined in 1976 said the club has been a big part of her life.

“The club survives on PLC – pleasure, leisure and companionship, that’s the secret to its success.”

Many of the group’s long-standing members gathered for an afternoon tea on Saturday, as well as a little reminiscing of some of the club’s finest moments.

And asked how long it will continue – Jan gives a shrug of the shoulders and a rye smile.

“Hall closures and a pandemic didn’t stop us so I think there may just be a few more years left in us yet,”