St Andrews named second most expensive Scottish seaside town – how much does a home cost?

St Andrews and Anstruther have been named in the top five most expensive seaside towns in Scotland.

By Amie Flett
St Andrews has been named Scotland's second most expensive seaside town. Image: Zoopla
St Andrews has been named Scotland's second most expensive seaside town. Image: Zoopla

St Andrews has been named the second most expensive seaside town to live in Scotland, following a study by the Bank of Scotland.

The Fife town was named the second most expensive seaside town with average property prices of £421,528.

It came a close second to North Berwick, where homes average at around £440,000.

Another Fife town topping the list was Anstruther – named the fourth most expensive seaside town, with house prices averaging £276,191.

In Angus, Arbroath was one of Scotland’s top 20 seaside towns which saw an increase in house prices in 2022 compared to the previous year.

The town saw a 20% increase from £127,794 in 2021 to £152,969 in 2022.

Arbroath harbour. Image: Shutterstock

The study also looked at increases over the last 10 years. Kinghorn in Fife had the second highest rise over the last decade, with a 79% increase.

The coastal town’s average house price increased from £107,503 in 2012 to £192,033 in 2022.

Anstruther and St Andrews also saw a big increase in the last ten years, with Anstruther’s housing prices increasing 68% and St Andrews by 61%.

The Bank of Scotland Homes Review tracks house price movements in 54 seaside locations in Scotland and 209 location across the UK.

Data is based on prices from the Land Registry and Registers of Scotland.

Fife’s booming property market

In September last year, a £3 million nine-bedroom house on Hepburn Gardens was put on the market in St Andrews – and is still up for sale eight months later.

Just days before the 150th Open Championship last year, a two-bedroom flat overlooking the 18th hole of St Andrews’ Old Course went on the market for £1.75 million.

Flats on Gibson Place in St Andrews are going for around £2 million. Image: Thorntons Property.

A Victorian duplex at Arran House is currently available for almost £2m.

In 2017, a £600,000 A-listed home overlooking the water in Anstruther on the town’s esplanade went up on the market.

A three-bedroom flat in the same location is currently on sale for around £500,000.

The White House, Anstruther.

At the beginning of 2022, a former 1830s manse with a glass extension went up for sale in Kinghorn for £800,000.

Graham Blair, mortgages director at Bank of Scotland, said: “It’s undeniable that much of Scotland’s coastline is truly breathtaking.

“It’s easy to see why the pretty seaside town of North Berwick is still Scotland’s most expensive seaside location for house hunters, with properties costing over £440,000 on average.

“St Andrews – well known for its world-famous university and golf courses – isn’t far behind, with properties in the area fetching a similar price tag.”

