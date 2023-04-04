Man taken to hospital following incident on A92 near Cowdenbeath

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital following an incident on the A92 near Cowdenbeath.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Tuesday night around 7pm.

Police have confirmed a man was subsequently taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to the A92 near Cowdenbeath following a report for concern for a person.

“A man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were also in attendance to assist police.

A92 briefly closed

A spokesperson for the SFRS added: “The fire service were in attendance to assist police.

“One appliance was sent from Lochgelly station.”

The A92 westbound between Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath was briefly closed following the incident but had reopened by 8pm.