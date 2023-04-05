Luminous green burn in Kirkcaldy no risk to the public, says Sepa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Luminous green burn in Kirkcaldy no risk to the public, says Sepa

Locals made a number of reports of suspected pollution.

By Neil Henderson
Concerns were raised after the burn turned a luminous green. Image: Steve Halkett\ Facebook.
Concerns were raised after the burn turned a luminous green. Image: Steve Halkett\ Facebook.

A Kirkcaldy burn which turned luminous green overnight poses no risk to the public or wildlife, environmental experts insist.

Concerned locals raised the alarm on Wednesday when the water running through Pannie Den in Kirkcaldy changed colour.

Officers at the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) received a number of calls reporting what was thought to be pollution at the wooded area close to St Andrews RC High School.

Pannie Den, Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

It was initially thought the burn, in a popular walking area, had been polluted with green paint similar to graffiti which recently appeared in the area.

It has now been confirmed it is a traced dye used to test drainage systems.

Kirkcaldy resident Diane Ward said she noticed the colour change when walking her dog early on Wednesday morning.

She said: “I walk my dog here along Pannie Den most days and noticed the water had changed colour.

“It was impossible not to notice as it was a really vivid green colour.

“At first I thought it must be paint that may have been thrown into the burn.”

A fellow dog owner said she had also noticed the change.

Pannie Den popular with dog walkers

She said: “There’s vandalism and graffiti nearby so I thought it must surely have been pollution connected with that.

“I’ve never witnessed anything make the water change the water so much in the past so thought it must have been paint.

“I just had to make sure my dog didn’t go anywhere near the water as it looked so toxic.”

Pannie Den in Kirkcaldy is a popular spot for dog walkers and people exercising. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Environmental chiefs have moved to reassure the public that there is no risk from the discolouration.

Sepa confirmed the change is due to the use of a tracer dye in connection with a blocked sewer nearby.

They added the problem is being investigated by engineers from Scottish Water.

Public not at risk say environment agency

A Sepa spokesperson said: “Dye testing uses luminous tracer dye, often green, to check drainage system connections, and is widely used.

“People may see traces of this in the watercourse over the next few days as it works through the system.

“The dye is designed for this purpose and is not harmful to the environment or local ecology.”

Wastewater discharged into Den Burn

A spokesperson for Scottish Water, added: “Scottish Water responded to a blocked sewer near Cumbrae Terrace on March 8 which led to wastewater discharging into the Den Burn which was cleared.

“Our teams were on site today dye testing the sewer network as part of follow on investigation work.

“This blockage was caused by wet wipes combining with other items of litter.

“Through our Nature Calls campaign, we are calling for everyone to bin wet wipes and never flush them as these cause the majority of the 36,000 sewer blockages we respond to each year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

John Forbes averaged one crime every 40 hours throughout the eight-week period.
Dundee crack addict stole nurse's car from Ninewells in 80-day crime spree
Jim Baxter beats goalkeeper Gordon Banks from the penalty spot to give Scotland a two goal lead. Image: SNS.
Fife football great Jim Baxter was the hammer of the English in 1963
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Friends of Archie Sinclair shaved heads in support as he battles cancer Picture shows; Markinch Primary friends who shaved heads for Archie Sinclair. Markinch Primary School. Supplied by Joanne Sinclair Date; 30/03/2023
11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is…
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Police shut off busy Fife roundabout amid ongoing 'incident'
Farmer Stuart MacDougall on a trailer with dead lambs
COURIER OPINION: Dog walkers must heed warnings after Fife lambs mauled to death
Jonathan Grimes.
Fife thief used victim's iPad to steal thousands from bank account
St Andrews has been named Scotland's second most expensive seaside town. Image: Zoopla
St Andrews named second most expensive Scottish seaside town - how much does a…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Emergency services called to A92 Picture shows; A92. A92 Fife . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 04/04/2023
Man taken to hospital following incident on A92 near Cowdenbeath
There will be dancing once again at this year's Anstruther Harbour Festival. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Everything you need to know about Anstruther Harbour Festival
The St Andrews apartment is on the market for offers over £1.95m. Image: Thorntons.
St Andrews apartment overlooking Old Course for sale for nearly £2m

Most Read

1
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Police shut off busy Fife roundabout amid ongoing ‘incident’
2
Traffic on Seagate which will be in the Low Emission Zone. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Dundee low emission zones – how to check if your car is affected
3
Owner Scott Clark outside Clark's on Lindsay Street in Dundee.
Popular Dundee bar Clark’s to reopen this summer after three-year closure
4
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Friends of Archie Sinclair shaved heads in support as he battles cancer Picture shows; Markinch Primary friends who shaved heads for Archie Sinclair. Markinch Primary School. Supplied by Joanne Sinclair Date; 30/03/2023
11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is…
5
Police cordoned off Fairbairn Street in Dundee. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Man, 37, taken to hospital after Dundee stabbing
6
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. Car hits wall at Barry Road, Carnoustie Picture shows; Car hits wall. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 05/04/2023
Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street
7
Tom Cleghorn, whose family has run the Westport Shop in Cupar for seven decades, says the time is right to retire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Cupar man to retire and sell shop after 70 years of family ownership
8
Courier News - Angus - Graham Brown story - CR0038226 - With the Queen's funeral now being a Bank Holiday, we're hoping to get pictures of deserted city centres and streets that are usually busy. Picture Shows; Murraygate, Dundee, 19th September 2022, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Man seen brandishing weapon during fight in Dundee city centre
9
Officers from Police Scotland at the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA/Andrew Milligan.
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react
10
Jimmy Fyffe's horse, Hill Sixteen (left) in action at Aintree in 2021. Image: The Jockey Club Grossick Photography.
Dundee United director Jimmy Fyffe hopes Tangerines can complete dream double as his horse…

More from The Courier

Dundee youth product Lyall Cameron is shining in dark blue. Images: SNS/Shutterstock.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron: Goals, a 'head screwed on' and what's next for the…
Poppy O'Toole has joined the celebrity line-up for Taste of Grampian in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…
Marcus Flucker, Youth MSYP for Angus South.
Angus teen reveals key to tackling disposable vape crisis
Thompson leaves Stirling Sheriff Court.
'Creepy' Kinross-shire support worker assaulted vulnerable teenager and woman
Kenny Rogers 2009 date in Dundee would go down as one of the best in Caird Hall history. Image: DC Thomson.
Kenny Rogers: The Gambler had fans in raptures at special Dundee show
Jim Fairlie, MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Increase in lockdown puppies leading to spate of sheep attacks, warns Perthshire farmer-turned-MSP
The Circle moved into the former Michelin factory's recreational club last year, but the building requires extensive repairs work. Image: Paul T Cowan.
The Circle: Jobs at risk as Dundee social enterprise quits premises
The incident happened at Kandy, Seagate. Image: Google.
Ferry woman fined after hitting woman in head with bar stool during festive brawl
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
Angus farmer's emotionally-charged 1,400 mile Ukraine drive in Pick-ups for Peace convoy
Vaughan goes down under the challenge of Reghan Tumilty. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan on 'Achilles heel all season' at Raith Rovers as he bemoans lack…

Editor's Picks