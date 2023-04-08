Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire camping trip

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The partner of Reece Rodger has revealed fresh details about her “soulmate” – and the Perthshire camping trip on which he went missing.

Paula Airzee posted the information on Saturday in Please Help to Find Reece – a Facebook group set up to find the missing Fifer.

Dad-of-two Reece was last seen at 11pm on March 18 during a fishing trip to Loch Rannoch which he made with three friends.

‘Reece called throughout the day’

According to Paula’s post, the 28-year-old spent most of the day fishing on the north shore of the loch.

He phoned his partner intermittently throughout the day, saying he was having a great time but complaining about the weather.

In a phone call made at about 4pm, he told Paula that he wanted to come home before changing his mind and saying: “I’ll be okay”.

He continued to keep in touch, with the final call coming at 11.18pm and lasting just over a minute.

The conversation was cut short as Paula was working, and afterwards Reece’s phone was turned off.

The friends that accompanied Reece on the trip say he wandered away the group around this time.

They assumed he’d gone back to join another friend who was sleeping in a two-man campervan the group had brought with them – however, Reece was nowhere to be seen when the others came out from their tents the next morning.

A possible sighting of Reece later on in the night has been reported by two motorists who saw a male walking along the B846 between Liarn Farm and Aulich at around 11.30pm.

The pair attempted to stop and help the man, however he was gone before they could approach him.

‘He’s a home bird’

Paula’s post, which was put up on Saturday morning, includes further detail’s on Reece’s personality – including the fact that he’s a “home bird” who “always wants to go home no matter where he goes”.

It reads: “He’s a daddy to two little boys, who are four and one, and he’s my soulmate.

“He absolutely adores our boys as they do him. He’s really hardworking and committed to providing the best for us as a family.

“He’s the softest guy you’d meet. Pretends to be big and brave but then scared to answer the door.

“He locks the the door straight after closing it behind him – one of the things I love about him.

“Reece is the life and soul of a party, loves a joke and a dance.

“Most of all, he’s a home bird.

“Always wants to go home no matter where he goes.

“I don’t know why this is, but it’s a thing he does. His dad and our eldest boy are exactly the same.”

Those with information on Reece’s whereabouts should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1348 of Sunday March 19.