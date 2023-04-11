Public urged to get behind £5,000 bid to bring cinema back to Kirkcaldy after 23-year gap

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Film buffs have launched a £5,000 crowdfunder to bring cinema back to Kirkcaldy for the first time in 23 years.

The group behind the King’s Live Lounge on the town’s Esplanade hope to set up a new community cinema at the popular venue.

If successful, it will mean movies on the big screen to suit all ages and tastes.

Kirkcaldy has been without a cinema since the ABC closed in November 2000.

And people have had to travel to Glenrothes, Leven and Dunfermline to see the latest blockbusters.

King’s Live Lounge chairman John Murray said it is time to change that.

“We know there’s demand from the public for one so we’ve decided to take the matter into our own hands,” he said.

£5,000 needed to make Kirkcaldy cinema dream reality

John said the new Kirkcaldy cinema would be run by King’s trustees and volunteers.

And there is scope to show anything from kids’ movies to arthouse films, classics and even local content.

However, they need to raise £5,000 which will go towards the equipment needed for public showings.

This includes a projector, audio, a screen and cinema licences.

John said: “We would show films both in the afternoon and evenings and will be aiming towards also showing films that have just been in the big multiplexes.

“But we will be reaching out and asking the local community what sort of films they would like us to show.”

Wider restoration of old ABC building on hold

The Live Lounge is part of the overall King’s Theatre restoration project, which took over the old cinema and YWCA building in 2016.

The hugely ambitious project hoped to return the run down venues to their former glory.

But the group was unable to secure the millions of pounds needed for the vision, which is now on hold.

John added: “After the pandemic we carried out a full assessment of the old ABC building and for the moment it has been mothballed.

“It needs a multi-million pound investment and despite our best efforts we haven’t been able to secure that.

“So, for the time being, we’re turning our focus to the Live Lounge on the Esplanade.

How to donate to Kirkcaldy cinema crowdfunder

The venue already hosts a recently-launched comedy club, live music and cabaret.

And the group hopes the building will play a crucial role in the redevelopment of Kirkcaldy’s waterfront.

“Ultimately, the cinema is for the community,” John said.

“After the huge success of our panto at Christmas we talked about launching a cinema with an intimate feel for the town.

“Now it’s time to make that dream a reality.”

The Kirkcaldy cinema crowdfunder can be found here.