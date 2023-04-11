Public urged to get behind £5,000 bid to bring cinema back to Kirkcaldy after 23-year gap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Public urged to get behind £5,000 bid to bring cinema back to Kirkcaldy after 23-year gap

If successful, the new community cinema would show movies to suit all ages and tastes.

By Claire Warrender
John Murray and Mandy Hunter have launched the Kirkcaldy cinema crowdfunder. Image: King's Live Lounge.
John Murray and Mandy Hunter have launched a crowdfunder. Image: King's Live Lounge.

Film buffs have launched a £5,000 crowdfunder to bring cinema back to Kirkcaldy for the first time in 23 years.

The group behind the King’s Live Lounge on the town’s Esplanade hope to set up a new community cinema at the popular venue.

John Murray and Mandy Hunter of the King’s Live Lounge, hope to raise £5,000 for the new Kirkcaldy cinema. Image: King’s Live Lounge.

If successful, it will mean movies on the big screen to suit all ages and tastes.

Kirkcaldy has been without a cinema since the ABC closed in November 2000.

And people have had to travel to Glenrothes, Leven and Dunfermline to see the latest blockbusters.

King’s Live Lounge chairman John Murray said it is time to change that.

“We know there’s demand from the public for one so we’ve decided to take the matter into our own hands,” he said.

£5,000 needed to make Kirkcaldy cinema dream reality

John said the new Kirkcaldy cinema would be run by King’s trustees and volunteers.

And there is scope to show anything from kids’ movies to arthouse films, classics and even local content.

However, they need to raise £5,000 which will go towards the equipment needed for public showings.

This includes a projector, audio, a screen and cinema licences.

John said: “We would show films both in the afternoon and evenings and will be aiming towards also showing films that have just been in the big multiplexes.

“But we will be reaching out and asking the local community what sort of films they would like us to show.”

Wider restoration of old ABC building on hold

The Live Lounge is part of the overall King’s Theatre restoration project, which took over the old cinema and YWCA building in 2016.

The hugely ambitious project hoped to return the run down venues to their former glory.

How the old ABC Cinema in Kirkcaldy looked inside in 2016.

But the group was unable to secure the millions of pounds needed for the vision, which is now on hold.

John added: “After the pandemic we carried out a full assessment of the old ABC building and for the moment it has been mothballed.

“It needs a multi-million pound investment and despite our best efforts we haven’t been able to secure that.

“So, for the time being, we’re turning our focus to the Live Lounge on the Esplanade.

How to donate to Kirkcaldy cinema crowdfunder

The venue already hosts a recently-launched comedy club, live music and cabaret.

And the group hopes the building will play a crucial role in the redevelopment of Kirkcaldy’s waterfront.

“Ultimately, the cinema is for the community,” John said.

“After the huge success of our panto at Christmas we talked about launching a cinema with an intimate feel for the town.

“Now it’s time to make that dream a reality.”

The Kirkcaldy cinema crowdfunder can be found here.

