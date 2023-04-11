Fife road closed after crash involving three cars near Markinch

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife road is closed after a three car crash near the Balbirnie House Hotel.

Police confirmed the crash happened on the B9130, just outside Markinch, on Tuesday night at around 6.30pm.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and The Scottish Ambulance Service are also on the scene.

It is unknown at this time if there are any casualties.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call from police at 6.40pm about a three car road accident near the Balbirnie House Hotel, Markinch.

“Crews are still on the scene and we sent three appliances.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently dealing with a crash on the B9130 near to the Balbirnie House Hotel which was reported to police at 6.30pm on Tuesday, April 11.

“Ambulance had been contacted.”

